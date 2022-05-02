 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience update for 2 May 2022

DLC Hotfix patch #4

Share · View all patches · Build 8662014 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Got more fixes here, and more coming! You guys are really doing great with all the feedback and critiques. ^-^

Bug fixes and improvements

⦁ (Living City) Fixed time affecting start effects (slow, fast) having swapped effects and doing the opposite of what they say
⦁ (Living City) Fixed some start effects behaving as though they hadn't been unlocked once you equip them, stopping removal
⦁ (Living City) Fixed the welfare office thinking you already have an assigned office at the start
⦁ Fixed main character saying "I don't have any more..." instead of usual day end text at 9pm
⦁ Fixed silver bracelet find popup having the wrong buttons
⦁ Fixed some overlapping UI

Changed files in this update

CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience Content Depot 926141
  • Loading history…
CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience Mac Depot Depot 926142
  • Loading history…
CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience Linux Depot Depot 926143
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.