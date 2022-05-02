DLC Hotfix patch #4

Got more fixes here, and more coming! You guys are really doing great with all the feedback and critiques. ^-^

Bug fixes and improvements

⦁ (Living City) Fixed time affecting start effects (slow, fast) having swapped effects and doing the opposite of what they say

⦁ (Living City) Fixed some start effects behaving as though they hadn't been unlocked once you equip them, stopping removal

⦁ (Living City) Fixed the welfare office thinking you already have an assigned office at the start

⦁ Fixed main character saying "I don't have any more..." instead of usual day end text at 9pm

⦁ Fixed silver bracelet find popup having the wrong buttons

⦁ Fixed some overlapping UI