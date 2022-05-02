Pachamama update v.0.3.0

The Pachamama update is now live!

Version 0.3.0 is now available, bringing the next big chunk of Story Mode, including:

New tile types and puzzle mechanics

New NPC types and new dangers

New secrets to collect and achievements to unlock

There's a bunch of other little improvements too, including:

A shiny new body type to unlock in Mek-a-Snek

Improved music system that runs smoother and is more versatile

Faster fast-forward

Various fixes and more!

Did you notice that each Temple of Snek update is named after a deity from a prehispanic culture? Temple of Snek is not set in the real world, so the characters in the game don't represent any specific people, but the goddess Snek has a lot in common with different indigenous South and Central American deities. Pachamama is the name of an earth mother goddess of the Andes. She's the mother of the sun and moon. She's generous and supportive, but will also protect her earth and its children when she has to... like our Snek. It's time to monch some conquistadors!

If you enjoy Temple of Snek, be sure to leave a review (https://store.steampowered.com/app/1208590/) to let people know. If you have an feedback or comments, or a bug to report you can do that using the feedback form in-game (F8) or by joining us on the Discord (https://discord.gg/MBkyN5EvHR). By joining the Discord you can also get in on beta updates and help shape the game with feedback and suggestions.

The next major update will be the Kukulkan update (version 0.4.0), which will include an art pass for all of Story Mode, live achievements and some other unannounced features.