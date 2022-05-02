Update V0.92 Introducing Ammo System

Share · View all patches · Build 8661898 · Last edited 2 May 2022 – 10:19:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello Dark-Hunters,

It has been 1.5 months since our last major update. During this period, we have evaluated your feedback and extracted valuable advice. Based on that, we’ve been busy working on refining the game, hoping to provide you with a better experience.

Here is the detailed information about the changes and improvements:

Introducing Ammo System

-Ammo system has been separated from the energy system. Firing guns no longer consume energy but consume bullets. Players can loot ammo from enemies or buy it from the weapon vendor.

-Along with upgrading your weapon in general, your weapon’s damage rate and ammo clip size will increase, which means you’ll give the enemies more damage on each shot and be able to fire more shots for each reload by upgrading your weapon.

-You can choose to manual-reload your weapon or wait for the character to do auto-reload every time you empty the ammo.

With the new Ammo System, player will have a much smoother combat experience in combination using range and melee weapons.

Improved in-air attack

Range

-The in-air time has been extended, so you won’t fall when shooting in the air.

-The air shoot animation has also been improved.

Melee

-Added new animation for melee in air attack also adjusted in-air timing.

Players will have a much better experience making an in-air attack. Fighting air enemies is also made more accessible.

Bugs and issues

-Fixed robot sharing damage with player issue.

-Fixed ‘attack music doesn’t stop after killing Colver boss’ issue.

-Fixed ‘permeant quest mark on Cargo-bay soldier’ issue

-Fixed ‘spike trap doesn’t hurt enemies’ issue in the Great Swamp map.

-Added quest UI tutorial loading screen when getting the first quest.

-Fixed ‘infinite loot box’ issue in the Underground Chamber map.

-Increased item drop chances on each enemy

-Increase stone carrier enemies in Underground – Sewer. People who need more gems and stones can explore the area and loot from enemies.

-Reduced charging time for Death Thunder’s Edge (melee weapon).

-Reduced charging time for RX400 Anti-Matter Beam (range weapon).

-Balanced melee weapon energy consumption.