Patch 1.02 Sneak Peek Part 3: New Features

In our previous two news bit, we had a look at what new content and what bug fixes to expect with Patch 1.02 (aka the "Snake-In-My-Boot Update"), now is time to look into what new features and features changes you can expect for see what Patch 1.02 goes live later this week on Friday, May 6th!

Melee Lethal Stealth Take Down

You can now one-shot stealth kill unaware NPC with your melee weapon so you can feel more like an Assassin, in case knocking out and not killing your enemies is not your thing!

Blunt Weapons Non-Lethal Knock Out

If you are more of a non-lethal player, we have also made it so that blunt weapons (shovel, clubs) but also kick and fists now knock out people when taking them to 0 HP, rather than killing them, so you have more way to get out of combat without murdering them all!

New Projectile Aiming System

Found it difficult to throw dynamites and other weapon projectiles where you want? We have totally revamped the projectile system so you now freely control with the mouse or gamepad stick the exact position where you will throw the projectile. Projectile speed and arc were also tuned to make it easier to throw them through doors and windows!

Weapon Scrapping Mode

Finding Scrapping weapons fastidious? You can now scrap all weapons at once via the new scrap menu and even better.. you can also scrap directly the ones in your Companions or Horse inventory from there!

Posse Inventory UI Overhaul

Instead of using the "container browsing" it will be now a pausing-UI with :

greater grids size

the ability to transfer directly from a posse member to another one, and even from the horse

the ability to sort items

the ability to equip weapons on your companion directly from this inventory screen

Other Misc Changes coming with Patch 1.02:

Lowered Relay Decryption cost to avoid having to chain too many bounties at beginning of the game

Made it so that the Bounty Board when very first accessed only has 2 Bounty available, and more adds overtime after that point, to avoid channeling players into doing 3 Bounties off the bat and create room to breathe for other types of side quests (which would not spawn if the player is simultaneously already working toward 3 Bounty Side Quest at the same time)

Made side quests more likely to appear in small locations like farms, homestead,s and haciendas

Made the Silent Shot cost more AP with Rifle

Tuned Shotgun weapons spread and damage falloff

Knocking out sleeping NPCs won't make this NPC alert other NPCs since they now perceive them as still.. sleeping!

Tuning pass on AI reaction times to make it a bit more responsive (further work related to AI and Stealth incoming in the next patch!)

Removed the ability to swap to a previous weapon by tapping the weapon wheel key in favor of making opening the weapon wheel more responsive

Added Auto Save Points in some Journey Locations which had very long stretch without AutoSave often leaving players with a big chunk of progression lost if they died in the middle of the location and hadn't thought of doing a manual save

GamePaid Aiming: Now Only show Aiming Line if the stick is fully pressed to better teach the player to aim with the stick fully pressed as the aiming system responds better this way

AIs now search in place a bit longer when investigating a threat creating a bigger window of opportunity for players to sneak on them without AI constantly moving around and flipping at player's face as they approach

Full polishing pass on Player character animations

Made player holster animation faster to make the game more responsive

What's next?

After Patch 1.02 we will turn our attention toward... patch 1.03 (Shocker!) which, as far as new features and feature changes goes will be heavily focused on a full game economy and player & difficulty progression overhaul and a strong pass on AI, Stealth and Companions. Although first.. let's release Patch 1.02 :)

In the meantime, if there are any changes you'd like to suggest to the dev team, head over to the Official Weird West Suggestion Board!