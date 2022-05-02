Playstyles Patch 1.2.0 Going Rogue: A Festival of Persistence

Patch Notes 1.2.0 Playstyles

Disciplines

Science, as all human endeavors, has been splintered into several factions who believe their way of thinking is the best. The Dr. Professor Scientist is no different albeit his faction is the belief that his methods are right no matter which he chooses to pursue.

Disciplines gives you the chance to pursue all different kinds of methodologies in killing monsters. Some are widely used in monster killing weapons research, but many are simply the result of the Doctors interest.

At the beginning of the game you get to choose two disciplines, one major and one minor. The major gives you access to all the components of that discipline in question, while the minor only to a predetermined few.

The Disciplines

Hell

Teleport

Bounce

Damage Over Time

Run Saves

Some run mods don't work with the current system and have been disabled leading to some run saves locking up. We are sorry for the loss of your runs.

Please restart and it will work fine again.

Art

Major thanks to our fantastic art department for getting this all together!

Icons for every new component & Discipline

About 20 new icons

UI for Disciplines

While not strictly in game, new store and event art

New enemy “Nestling” with all animations

Nestling nest and aggro liquid.

3 new projectiles with death animations

Changes to the slug enemy

Hell Circles (several versions)

And countless other things they have accomplished

Nestling

A new type of enemy that starts off as a harmless critter but gets enraged & monsterified by the Doctors tincture.

They keep spawning until you have killed every single other monster assaulting your facility. The Nestlings fear the Grand monsters and will not appear at the same time.

Light Story & Ending

Added some very minor story elements to tie together something of an ending.

Start of game, Wave 25 and Wave 50 as story element points.

Wave 50 works as the current ending and allows you to continue in endless mode.

New Components

A massive list of new components. We will name them here but discovery will be left for in game.

Soul Stealer

Hell Shard

Hell Wave

Hell Fire

Stolen Holy Water

Teleport Enemy Back

Wall Teleport

Poison Cloud

Freeze Cloud

DOT time increase

DOT damage increase

Multiply On Bounce

Bouncy Castle

Fire Self

Homing

Slide

Fire Trail

Spin

Removed the Spin component

Spin has no real function in the game, has a minor utility with a new component, but not enough to warrant its stay.

Other Balance Changes

Stick to wall size is nerfed majorly

Regular Size Increase buffed

Some drop changes minorly changed

Removed some run mods that didn't mesh with the new disciplines

Afterword

Thank you so much for joining us for this momentous patch. Hope you have fun exploring the new disciplines and their various new playstyles.

There were so many more things we wanted to add to the game that we didn't have time for in the end.

Have a great Going Rogue: A Festival of Persistence