Playstyles Patch 1.2.0 Going Rogue: A Festival of Persistence

Patch Notes 1.2.0 Playstyles
Disciplines
Science, as all human endeavors, has been splintered into several factions who believe their way of thinking is the best. The Dr. Professor Scientist is no different albeit his faction is the belief that his methods are right no matter which he chooses to pursue.
Disciplines gives you the chance to pursue all different kinds of methodologies in killing monsters. Some are widely used in monster killing weapons research, but many are simply the result of the Doctors interest.
At the beginning of the game you get to choose two disciplines, one major and one minor. The major gives you access to all the components of that discipline in question, while the minor only to a predetermined few.
The Disciplines
- Hell
- Teleport
- Bounce
- Damage Over Time
Run Saves
Some run mods don't work with the current system and have been disabled leading to some run saves locking up. We are sorry for the loss of your runs.
Please restart and it will work fine again.
Art
Major thanks to our fantastic art department for getting this all together!
- Icons for every new component & Discipline
-
- About 20 new icons
- UI for Disciplines
- While not strictly in game, new store and event art
- New enemy “Nestling” with all animations
- Nestling nest and aggro liquid.
- 3 new projectiles with death animations
- Changes to the slug enemy
- Hell Circles (several versions)
- And countless other things they have accomplished
Nestling
A new type of enemy that starts off as a harmless critter but gets enraged & monsterified by the Doctors tincture.
They keep spawning until you have killed every single other monster assaulting your facility. The Nestlings fear the Grand monsters and will not appear at the same time.
Light Story & Ending
- Added some very minor story elements to tie together something of an ending.
- Start of game, Wave 25 and Wave 50 as story element points.
- Wave 50 works as the current ending and allows you to continue in endless mode.
New Components
A massive list of new components. We will name them here but discovery will be left for in game.
- Soul Stealer
- Hell Shard
- Hell Wave
- Hell Fire
- Stolen Holy Water
- Teleport Enemy Back
- Wall Teleport
- Poison Cloud
- Freeze Cloud
- DOT time increase
- DOT damage increase
- Multiply On Bounce
- Bouncy Castle
- Fire Self
- Homing
- Slide
- Fire Trail
Spin
- Removed the Spin component
Spin has no real function in the game, has a minor utility with a new component, but not enough to warrant its stay.
Other Balance Changes
- Stick to wall size is nerfed majorly
- Regular Size Increase buffed
- Some drop changes minorly changed
- Removed some run mods that didn't mesh with the new disciplines
Afterword
Thank you so much for joining us for this momentous patch. Hope you have fun exploring the new disciplines and their various new playstyles.
There were so many more things we wanted to add to the game that we didn't have time for in the end.
Have a great Going Rogue: A Festival of Persistence
