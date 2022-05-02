Yarandrala Update!

Slow living with Princess is in Early Access, which means we're actively working on it based on our plans and your feedback. We expect to keep adding contents, while expanding the story and fine-tuning all aspects of the experience. Here are our latest patch note!

The third heroine, "High Elf" Yarandrala, will come.She will join to help with adventures and the affairs of the Apothecary. Yarandrala will be joined when passing a certain point of the Main Mission.

New Features:

Added new heroine Yarandrala .

New Missions, Recipes, Maps and Dungeons will be unlocked.

Added "Delivery" feature to the Apothecary.

Herb Plant and Mushroom Log and Portable Forge Tools are now available for expansion.

A clock icon is now displayed to show the passage of time for gifts to heroines.

Depending on the progress of the game, the destinations of the Expedition will now increase.

Items for sale in the port district change according to the progress of the game.

Changes:

Changed the algorithm for automatically generating dungeons.

Adjusted the problem that some ingredients are difficult to gather in the upper part of the dungeon.

Adjusted the monster of Dungeon of Darkness.

Adjusted the the order in which the Green Potion can be created within the apothecary's rank of 220.

Adjusted the damage magnification of Ruti's skill “Devastating Impact ”.

Red has been removed from the characters that can be equipped with “Forester's Shoes”.

Changed the graphic of some item icons.

Changed the graphic of Leah.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the error with time passing quickly if "Select" is held down while a choice is displayed.

Fix errors when moving between maps.

Fixed the error in watering in a garden where water does not decrease unless the heroine is accompanied.

Modificated some localized text.

Thanks to everyone who contributed to better localization!

We appreciate all of your feedback!

New stories will continue to be added.

Expanding the apothecary, new bingo sheets, new maps, new dungeons, and new recipes.

Stay tuned for further updates!

