Update 35 - Many things!

Update 35 Notes

Hello! I hope you're all well and happy. I've been working my butt off and after much development and testing (thanks the alpha team), I'm happy to be able to release this update for you all.

Coworkers will now develop relationships with each other as they work.

Character heritage. Each character is given a heritage which provides them with various bonuses. You will be able to choose you heritage during character creation. You can choose from Saxon, Angle, Briton, Northumbrian, or Dane.

Wergild. Now if you are caught murdering someone you will pay the fine to their family.

Have started rebuilding the loading system. Some of you may notice a slightly faster load time, however this is still WIP. Larger maps and big saves still take a while to load.

Fixed a bug where building plots would not clear from your previous saved game if you started a new game.

Fixed a bug where Small Carcass price would not update.

Wood is no longer required to produce Firewood at the Woodcutting Hut. Instead it is harvested directly from the forest.

You can now hunt foxes.

There is now a chance for a random animal to spawn after you have killed one.

Tweaks to automation.

You can now hide the UI using F1, and show FPS with F2.

Added a countdown for when you are in the pit.

Buildings will no longer automatically become your main house after you rebuild it.

Fixed a bug where AI characters with backpacks could flood the market with thousands of items.

Bunch of new animations and animation tweaks. People no longer look like they are pooping when they haul a cart.

Added a second cart to the Trading Post.

Caravans can now only be used with Trading Post carts and require the 'Caravans' upgrade at the Trading Post.

Fixed many character body and LOD bugs.

Meat will now be added to your backpack when hunting if your main inventory is full.

The Town-Reeve can now intercept crimes like a Watchman

Characters will no longer be stopped mid action if they are caught breaking the law. Rather they will only be stopped when they are intercepted by a Watchman.

Some tweaks to the employee hire list.

Fixed a bug where the building buyout price would not be charged correctly in all cases.

Fixed a bug where the AI would not heal after buying a herbal tea.

Fixed many navigation issues.

Reduced the size of the game, which means this update will be quite large.

Hope you love all this. Please let me know if you have any troubles with this update. Best way to contact me is via the Discord channel, or email@atorcoppe.com

Much love,

Jamie.