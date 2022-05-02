 Skip to content

Каролина update for 2 May 2022

The first patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So "Karolina" came out! And along with it, the first patch, a major update that increases the engine version to 5.0.1.

  • Initial support for Lumen technology has been introduced.
  • Fixed some bugs.
  • Slightly rebuilt the code to a more optimized one.

Thanks to everyone who supports the project! At the moment, the game has a very weak plot component. But the game will evolve. Updates will be frequent! They will be even more frequent in the Beta branch, which will soon be available for general access!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1874381
  • Loading history…
Depot 1874382
  • Loading history…
