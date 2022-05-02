So "Karolina" came out! And along with it, the first patch, a major update that increases the engine version to 5.0.1.

Initial support for Lumen technology has been introduced.

Fixed some bugs.

Slightly rebuilt the code to a more optimized one.

Thanks to everyone who supports the project! At the moment, the game has a very weak plot component. But the game will evolve. Updates will be frequent! They will be even more frequent in the Beta branch, which will soon be available for general access!