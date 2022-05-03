Racing Legends Tournament Update

**

HIGHLIGHTS

**

New free track: Torsdalen Circuit

New tournament: Racing Legends

New tournament reward bundles

We're excited to announce the availability of a new tournament!

And it's not only the tournament, but there's new free track too! As some of you might have already guessed, the name of the track is a homage to the ever-prolific modder Tor Ole Lerbæk who is perhaps better known in the community by his alter ego Very End, whose handiwork this gorgeous rallycross style track is for the most part. The track comes in two layouts, main and short, in both forward and reverse configurations.

In keeping with the spirit of the new epic track, the tournament challenge is all about racing too. We're tasking you to chase the opponents using Roadslayer GT. You probably already know the drill: the better your position the more score you earn per each meter traveled, plus you get bonus score for each lap as long you keep up a good pace. The best racers (or those who already have enough fame points in the bank) can claim a new paint bundle for the Roadslayer GT from the tournament shop, and while at it, it's also worth checking out the new paint job for the Tristar that's another new addition in the tournament shop.

RELEASE NOTES

Game version

PC: 1.286966

CONTENT

New track Torsdalen Circuit with two layouts in both forward and reverse configurations.

Server admins note: the internal designation for the track and its layouts are as follows: