Updated menu screen renewal, title change, etc.

Thank you for your patience.

New menu UI



-The method of selecting a train has been changed to selecting from a timetable.

-Added the "Driving track" page.

Click on the "Driving track" tab on the "About this train" screen or use the right key to switch between the two tabs.

-"Lessons and practices" mode has been added.

This mode allows you to practice driving in one section only.

-"Driving without scoring" mode has been added.

You can drive without penalty points or game over.

However, it is not able to backing up or drive beyond the stop signal.

-Once the scenario is completed, the train set can be organized freely.

-The conditions for unlocking scenarios have been changed.

-The conditions for unlocking the ending movie have been changed.

(Each of the limited expresses in the both directions must have at least an "A" rank each.)

-Changed the music on the menu screen to the original one.

Other



-I removed "Prologue" from the title and changed it to "TRAIN CREW".

-Passengers now run when they are far from the boarding gate.

-Fixed a bug that caused passengers to sit in places that were not seats.

-Fixed a problem with some of the on-roof equipment of 4300 series that had come off the roof.

-The video introducing the vehicle has been updated with the new model.

-The opening video was changed.

About the future

For reasons of data structure design for routes and saved data, I plan to implement the conductor mode next, and then start the extension to Daidoji.

I have changed my plan to make Daidoji - Oji a basic content rather than DLC.

See also Notice of Early Access Plan Changes.

Thank you for your continued support of TRAIN CREW.

Original text

お待たせいたしました。

＊メニューUIを一新しました。

・時刻表から列車を選択する方式としました。

・乗務内容画面に運転線路の表示ページを追加しました。

乗務内容画面で「運転線路」タブをクリックまたは右キーで切り替えられます。

・練習運転を追加しました。

1区間のみで運転を練習走行できるモードです。

・フリー運転を追加しました。

減点、ゲームオーバーなしで走行できます。

※ただし、後退および停止信号を超えての走行はできません。

・一度完走すると編成を自由に組めるようになりました。

・隠しシナリオの出現条件を変更しました。

・エンディングの条件を変更しました。（上下特急で各A判定以上）

・メニュー画面の曲をオリジナルのものに変更しました。

＊その他

・タイトルからPrologueを外し、「TRAIN CREW」としました。

・乗車口まで遠い時、旅客が走るようにしました。

・乗客が座席でない場所で座ってしまう不具合を修正しました。

・4300形の屋根上機器が一部外れていたのを修正しました。

・車両紹介の映像を新モデルのものに更新しました。

・オープニング映像を変更しました。

＊今後について

路線やセーブデータのデータ構造設計の都合、車掌モード実装を次に行い、

その後大道寺までの延伸に着手する予定です。

大道寺～大路はDLCではなく基本コンテンツとする計画に変更いたしました。

詳しくは早期アクセス計画変更についてのお知らせをご覧ください。

今後ともTRAIN CREWをよろしくお願いいたします。