Bug fixes and upcoming changes

Hello everyone! I've decided to spend some time focusing on fixing bugs rather than adding new features for this update. I've received a ton of great bug reports through the in game feedback system, Discord messages, and Steam reviews/comments and I've taken some time to fix the worst ones.

Don't forget to submit any bugs you find so that I can keep improving Plague Breaker!

Changes

Updating the Wheel of Chance

The Wheel of Chance is a lot of fun, but people were a little annoyed that chests could only spawn once from it. Now they can keep spawning every time you land on a weapon or item chest! I also reduced the chances of a mimic spawning.

Disabled the map in boss fights

There were a few reports of the boss fights breaking in co-op if the map was opened. This was a tricky bug to fix, and ultimately the easiest thing to do was just to disable the map during a boss fight. I could no longer reproduce the issue with the map disabled, so if it comes up again please let me know!

Inventory Menu Fixes

The inventory menu has a few issues still, but I've patched up some of the big problems. I've re-aligned all the sprites and fixed an issue where you couldn't scroll beyond the bottom of the screen if you have too many items.

Interact Prompt Fixes

The interact prompt had a few issues, especially regarding the shops or disabled items. Now the interact prompt will only appear when the item is actually interact-able!

Other changes

Fixed bug where data was not saved the first time you played Co-op

Fixed treasure chest room glow from being above certain chests but no others

Added a version number to the main menu for easier testing and reporting

Future Changes

So now that a few bugs have been fixed it's time to talk about what's next! Some of this will be released very soon, and some will be a couple of months or so.

Bats!

Most of the enemies in Plague Breaker are on the ground, I've decided to add bats to add a little variety. They still have a few bugs I'm trying to fix before getting these out.

New level progress screen

The level progression screen is rather boring, just a black screen with some grey boxes. Soon there will be a nice outline of the castle.

Another area

If you looked at the castle, you may have noticed there are 4 floors! Right now there are only 3 levels, but I'm working on creating a forth which will be unlockable. More information on that soon! Of course, a new area also means a new boss!

And that's it for this update. Most of the work done was groundwork for the next big update, which should be ready in a month!