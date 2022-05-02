Updated to 1.70

A big update to Celtreos!
New “Predator” Weapon
The “Devastator Series” (and custom arrays) now have “Predator”, a snake-like attack that doesn’t stop pursuing an enemy once locked on, until that enemy dies! Plus these things are super creepy and might even be alive…
Updated Soundtrack
The “Diminution” and “Flow” songs have been improved.
Updated Artwork
A couple of ships are more detailed, the app icon is improved, and there are other minor tweaks.
