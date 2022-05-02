 Skip to content

Celtreos update for 2 May 2022

Updated to 1.70

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A big update to Celtreos!

New “Predator” Weapon

The “Devastator Series” (and custom arrays) now have “Predator”, a snake-like attack that doesn’t stop pursuing an enemy once locked on, until that enemy dies!  Plus these things are super creepy and might even be alive…

Updated Soundtrack

The “Diminution” and “Flow” songs have been improved.

Updated Artwork

A couple of ships are more detailed, the app icon is improved, and there are other minor tweaks.


New “Predator” weapon locks onto enemies and keeps going after them!

Celtreos Content Depot 1065901
