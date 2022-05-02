Updated to 1.70

Share · View all patches · Build 8660567 · Last edited 2 May 2022 – 02:39:04 UTC by Wendy

A big update to Celtreos!

New “Predator” Weapon

The “Devastator Series” (and custom arrays) now have “Predator”, a snake-like attack that doesn’t stop pursuing an enemy once locked on, until that enemy dies! Plus these things are super creepy and might even be alive…

The “Diminution” and “Flow” songs have been improved.

A couple of ships are more detailed, the app icon is improved, and there are other minor tweaks.