Update 12: Fractional reloading, background music, new masks and much more!

This update adds fractional reloading to the shotgun and the bolt action sniper rifle, so players only need to insert the missing number of bullets, instead of having to wait for the whole reload animation. You can also shoot while reloading them, which instantly cancels the current reload!

There are also two new masks available to the robber team, the "Sombrero Hat" which reduces your active abilities cooldown while equipped, and the "Energy Drink Hat" which allows robbers to double jump while wearing it! Cops on the other hand can now replenish their ammo at the cop car they spawned next to, in addition to the HP regeneration while close to it.

Using the grappling hook to reach the upper levels of the bank or a rooftop was quite tricky, especially for newer players, which is why this update brings some improvements to that mechanic. Players will now get a UI hint that they can press their Jump key (default: "Spacebar") to gain additional height while using the grappling hook, and instead of only being allowed to jump while still hooked, there now is a 0.3s grace period where they can still jump to climb the last inches to get to their desired location.

A commonly requested feature was background music while in-game, which is why there are now four soundtracks in-game, you can of course adjust their volume or disable them completely with the "Music Volume" slider! And in case you regularly play new workshop maps, you might also find the new "Toggle Map Hints" keybind useful, which allows you to quickly turn vault location information on and off.

There are also lots of bug fixes in this update, for example, server names are now limited in length and can no longer take up multiple lines, which should clear up the server browser a bit. Doctors and FED Chairmen should now see UI hints for dead bots of their team, so they are easier to find and revive. Bots also have received some much-needed improvements and bugfixes, they should no longer get stuck trying to shoot enemies that are already dead.

If you have any issues, questions, or ideas please let me know!

Full changelog: