Update 12: Fractional reloading, background music, new masks and much more!

This update adds fractional reloading to the shotgun and the bolt action sniper rifle, so players only need to insert the missing number of bullets, instead of having to wait for the whole reload animation. You can also shoot while reloading them, which instantly cancels the current reload!
There are also two new masks available to the robber team, the "Sombrero Hat" which reduces your active abilities cooldown while equipped, and the "Energy Drink Hat" which allows robbers to double jump while wearing it! Cops on the other hand can now replenish their ammo at the cop car they spawned next to, in addition to the HP regeneration while close to it.
Using the grappling hook to reach the upper levels of the bank or a rooftop was quite tricky, especially for newer players, which is why this update brings some improvements to that mechanic. Players will now get a UI hint that they can press their Jump key (default: "Spacebar") to gain additional height while using the grappling hook, and instead of only being allowed to jump while still hooked, there now is a 0.3s grace period where they can still jump to climb the last inches to get to their desired location.
A commonly requested feature was background music while in-game, which is why there are now four soundtracks in-game, you can of course adjust their volume or disable them completely with the "Music Volume" slider! And in case you regularly play new workshop maps, you might also find the new "Toggle Map Hints" keybind useful, which allows you to quickly turn vault location information on and off.
There are also lots of bug fixes in this update, for example, server names are now limited in length and can no longer take up multiple lines, which should clear up the server browser a bit. Doctors and FED Chairmen should now see UI hints for dead bots of their team, so they are easier to find and revive. Bots also have received some much-needed improvements and bugfixes, they should no longer get stuck trying to shoot enemies that are already dead.
If you have any issues, questions, or ideas please let me know!
Full changelog:
- added in-game background music
- fixed chat key not being automatically bound to the "Enter" key for some players
- fixed Doctor not getting UI hints for dead bots
- fixed FED Chairman getting UI hints for dead players from both teams
- fixed bot revive not resulting in a killfeed revive notification
- HUD can now display more player avatars at once
- added "Map Tips" toggle key bind
- fixed CCTVs still working while the roof box was destroyed while spectating
- Cyber Security clothing info now auto scrolls if there are too many robbers to display at once
- fixed Cyber Security clothing info showing all robbers with the current animation and weapon of the Cyber Security player
- limited Cyber Security clothing info robber name length to prevent long names from messing up the UI layout
- server browser search bar no longer creates a new line when pressing enter
- can no longer create server names with multiple lines
- server names and server host player names limited to 15 characters
- FED Chairmen/Doctors now only get UI hints for dead bodies of players that haven't been revived already
- reduced Vault Cracker wallhack duration from 10s to 4.5s (can use ability every 5s)
- added on-screen UI hint that you can jump while grappling hooking
- increased jump height while grappling hooking
- players can now jump mid-air up to 0.3s after grappling hooking (instead of only being allowed to while still grappling hooking)
- multiple AI fixes to prevent bots from trying to shoot dead players/bots
- fixed some abilities not counting as a suspicious activity for the "no random kills" game setting
- barbed wire damage no longer fires the Traffic Cop if the "no random kills" game setting is enabled
- fixed dead bots UI hints not appearing for doctors
- fixed bots being able to close unhinged doors
- fixed robber bots sometimes deleting money bags when trying to pick them up
- Sombrero mask now only reduced cooldown while equipped
- Sombrero mask cooldown reduction increased from 25% to 50%
- fall damage and explosive damage mask damage reduction increased from 75% to 90%
- fixed Demos remote explosive placement affecting AI movement
- greatly improved Horse pathfinding
- Horse now sprints when getting called by Sheriff
- added fractional reloading to the shotgun and bolt action sniper rifle
- can now shoot while reloading fractional reload weapons
- added a new double-jump mask
- cop car now gives ammo to nearby cops again
- Backup is now male, with his old voice lines
- Backup now gains HP and ammo while close to his backup cops
- added notification for all players when the vault doors have been hacked open
