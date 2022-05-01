Version 0.15.0 (New wave of playtesters invited) and patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8659768 · Last edited 1 May 2022 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hi welcome to playtest 0.15.0.

We've accepted a new wave of playtesters.

The playtest will continue till 8th of May.

Patch notes-

New-

Added new enemies in Act 2 (Both sides)

Added right click to target

Added auto targeting after enemy dies

Added Game over screen

Added New pause screen

Added more options in the settings

Fixed-

Some effects would not disappear after enemies dies.

Next we'll be working towards early access.

Early access will get a tutorial

More ways to attack enemies (Poison etc)

Over 50+ items

2 New characters

Inventory to see which items you have

Hero's in the pause menu to see which hero's you have

Act 3 will be added.

Unlockables

Improved area's

Feedback will be appreciated!

Remember it's a playtest and there will be balance issues or bugs.