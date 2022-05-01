 Skip to content

Hero Clicker Playtest update for 1 May 2022

Version 0.15.0 (New wave of playtesters invited) and patch notes

Hi welcome to playtest 0.15.0.

We've accepted a new wave of playtesters.
The playtest will continue till 8th of May.

Patch notes-

New-
Added new enemies in Act 2 (Both sides)
Added right click to target
Added auto targeting after enemy dies
Added Game over screen
Added New pause screen
Added more options in the settings

Fixed-
Some effects would not disappear after enemies dies.

Next we'll be working towards early access.
Early access will get a tutorial
More ways to attack enemies (Poison etc)
Over 50+ items
2 New characters
Inventory to see which items you have
Hero's in the pause menu to see which hero's you have
Act 3 will be added.
Unlockables
Improved area's

Feedback will be appreciated!
Remember it's a playtest and there will be balance issues or bugs.

