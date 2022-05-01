 Skip to content

EmergeNYC update for 1 May 2022

0.9.4K is live! Fix for some major bugs and memory optimization

0.9.4K is live on all branches

Rewrote the character spawning and loading system (SHOULD fix the invisible character or being stuck when spawning bugs)

Characters load in faster

Reduced overall memory usage by 5-10% (More memory optimization coming to reduce running out of memory crashes on 8-16GB systems)

Fixed NYPD Lightbars not working

New Q Siren on Engine 33-2

Removed doppler effect on all sirens other than the EQ2b, PA300 and all airhorns (Many players reported it sounded glitchy on some units)

Mac users, I am aware many of you are experiencing an error after updating and I am working on this issue to patch the update on MAC systems.

Changed files in this update

