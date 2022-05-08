The Frostbound Update

Additions
- Added sounds effects to Volatile Moths and explosions
- Added sound effects for DR-1’s Hav0c Reaper Drone (The purple drone)
- Added a new consumable item: Suspicious Clock
- Added a new consumable item: Cracked Iozinite
- Added a new prototype item: Timespace Receiver
- Added a new rare item: Electromancy Manual
- Added a new common item: Cryomancy Manual
- Added a new legendary item: Heart-Shaped Box
- Added an ability selection screen to the subject selection menu
- Removed splitscreen due to its buggy nature :((
- Added an unlockable primary ability for DR-1: CNI Survey Drone - unlockable via ‘The Lazy Commander’ achievement
- Added an unlockable secondary ability for DR-1: M8-10NC Repair Drone - unlockable via the ‘Almost Human’ achievement
- Added an unlockable utility ability for Gil: Dislocator Construct - unlockable via the ‘Little Bit of Kick’ achievement
- Added a new stage: Polaris Peaks; a snowy permafrost at the top of Ato-Relictus’ highest mountains
- Added a new enemy to the spawn pool: Rhineram - the respective owner of those horns you keep getting who live in the Crystalline Flats, Molten Canyon, and Polaris Peaks stages.
- Added a new boss for the Polaris Peaks: The Kushtaka - A legendary creature and defender of the Glowing Moon, Relictus-Miko
- Added a new secret subject: Dr. Morena Phraust - Only accessible via Rime Golem’s ‘Bound by Science’
- Added Rime Golem's passive ability: Bound by Science - Upon death, Rime Golem will lose all his items, but maintain experience level and swap to a new subject: Morena Phraust.
Fixes
- Reduced the difficulty scalar of each difficulty. The game now increases difficulty a little slower and runs start off a little easier as well
- All items now drop 10% more often
- Added a visual effect for the geomancy manual
- Reworked some of the items that deal damage, like the tactical grenade launcher. Damage of such items now scale with player’s damage-enhancements
- Static Brick’s extra attack now applies the electro effect for 6 seconds
- Ancient Bark now properly heals ALL allies within the circle (It previously would heal the first ally to enter the circle)
- The camera now shakes when the player takes damage
- Buffed Eggnog’s regeneration to 0.5hp/sec (From 0.3hp/sec)
- Buffed Feral Fruit’s health increase to 20hp each (From 10hp)
- Buffed Lost Sole’s speed increase to 2% each (From 1% each)
- Leveling up now increases health by 20% of base hp and not 20 flat hp
- Tactical Grenade Launcher now also increases blast radius of grenades by 10% per launcher
- Redesigned the molten canyon map layout due to an error corrupting the original map file
- Reworked the lava in the Molten Canyon to be a little easier to escape
- Fixed Holo-Gil crashing the game when having on-kill items
- Cryo damage now deals 1 damage per second per stack
- Cryo damage will no longer inflict freeze and only slows victims down to a minimum of 0.2 speed
- Added a maximum particle count to avoid the game slowing down due to excessive particles
- Reduced the spawn cooldown range for enemies (Enemies will spawn approximately 20% more often)
- Burning Infection puddles are no longer permanent and only last 15 seconds
New Map
Polaris Peaks
Spectral Doorway
A snowy permafrost atop Ato-Relictus’ highest mountains, when the rare Aurora Animus passes through is when the barrier between the spirit realm is the weakest.
New Items
Cryomancy Manual
Used for cold reads.
Rarity: Common
Attacks have a 10% chance to apply 1 stack of cryo for 2 seconds
(Additional Cryomancy Manuals add 2 seconds to the duration)
Electromancy Manual
Lightning always strikes at the darkest times.
Rarity: Rare
Killing enemies has a 12% chance to strike a random enemy with lightning, affecting them with electro and dealing high damage
(Additional Electromancy Manuals strike an additional enemy)
Heart-Shaped Box
You never know what you're gonna get.
Rarity: Legendary
Enemies drop truffles on kill that increase a random stat when picked up, buffs only last for the current stage
(Additional Heart-Shaped Boxes drop additional truffles)
Suspicious Clock
Forever Snooze
Rarity: Consumable
Drops a bomb with a 5 second fuse that creates a massive explosion, damaging ALL entities
(2 Charges)
Cracked Iozinite
It's unstable and dangerous
Rarity: Consumable
Release a shockwave that will launch all enemies around you in an upward direction
(2 Charges)
