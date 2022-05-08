The Frostbound Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8659385 · Last edited 8 May 2022 – 16:46:06 UTC by Wendy

Additions

Added sounds effects to Volatile Moths and explosions

Added sound effects for DR-1’s Hav0c Reaper Drone (The purple drone)

Added a new consumable item: Suspicious Clock

Added a new consumable item: Cracked Iozinite

Added a new prototype item: Timespace Receiver

Added a new rare item: Electromancy Manual

Added a new common item: Cryomancy Manual

Added a new legendary item: Heart-Shaped Box

Added an ability selection screen to the subject selection menu

Removed splitscreen due to its buggy nature :((

Added an unlockable primary ability for DR-1: CNI Survey Drone - unlockable via ‘The Lazy Commander’ achievement

Added an unlockable secondary ability for DR-1: M8-10NC Repair Drone - unlockable via the ‘Almost Human’ achievement

Added an unlockable utility ability for Gil: Dislocator Construct - unlockable via the ‘Little Bit of Kick’ achievement

Added a new stage: Polaris Peaks; a snowy permafrost at the top of Ato-Relictus’ highest mountains

Added a new enemy to the spawn pool: Rhineram - the respective owner of those horns you keep getting who live in the Crystalline Flats, Molten Canyon, and Polaris Peaks stages.

Added a new boss for the Polaris Peaks: The Kushtaka - A legendary creature and defender of the Glowing Moon, Relictus-Miko

Added a new secret subject: Dr. Morena Phraust - Only accessible via Rime Golem’s ‘Bound by Science’

Added Rime Golem's passive ability: Bound by Science - Upon death, Rime Golem will lose all his items, but maintain experience level and swap to a new subject: Morena Phraust.

Fixes

Reduced the difficulty scalar of each difficulty. The game now increases difficulty a little slower and runs start off a little easier as well

All items now drop 10% more often

Added a visual effect for the geomancy manual

Reworked some of the items that deal damage, like the tactical grenade launcher. Damage of such items now scale with player’s damage-enhancements

Static Brick’s extra attack now applies the electro effect for 6 seconds

Ancient Bark now properly heals ALL allies within the circle (It previously would heal the first ally to enter the circle)

The camera now shakes when the player takes damage

Buffed Eggnog’s regeneration to 0.5hp/sec (From 0.3hp/sec)

Buffed Feral Fruit’s health increase to 20hp each (From 10hp)

Buffed Lost Sole’s speed increase to 2% each (From 1% each)

Leveling up now increases health by 20% of base hp and not 20 flat hp

Tactical Grenade Launcher now also increases blast radius of grenades by 10% per launcher

Redesigned the molten canyon map layout due to an error corrupting the original map file

Reworked the lava in the Molten Canyon to be a little easier to escape

Fixed Holo-Gil crashing the game when having on-kill items

Cryo damage now deals 1 damage per second per stack

Cryo damage will no longer inflict freeze and only slows victims down to a minimum of 0.2 speed

Added a maximum particle count to avoid the game slowing down due to excessive particles

Reduced the spawn cooldown range for enemies (Enemies will spawn approximately 20% more often)

Burning Infection puddles are no longer permanent and only last 15 seconds

New Map

Polaris Peaks

Spectral Doorway

A snowy permafrost atop Ato-Relictus’ highest mountains, when the rare Aurora Animus passes through is when the barrier between the spirit realm is the weakest.



New Items

Cryomancy Manual

Used for cold reads.

Rarity: Common

Attacks have a 10% chance to apply 1 stack of cryo for 2 seconds

(Additional Cryomancy Manuals add 2 seconds to the duration)



Electromancy Manual

Lightning always strikes at the darkest times.

Rarity: Rare

Killing enemies has a 12% chance to strike a random enemy with lightning, affecting them with electro and dealing high damage

(Additional Electromancy Manuals strike an additional enemy)



Heart-Shaped Box

You never know what you're gonna get.

Rarity: Legendary

Enemies drop truffles on kill that increase a random stat when picked up, buffs only last for the current stage

(Additional Heart-Shaped Boxes drop additional truffles)



Suspicious Clock

Forever Snooze

Rarity: Consumable

Drops a bomb with a 5 second fuse that creates a massive explosion, damaging ALL entities

(2 Charges)



Cracked Iozinite

It's unstable and dangerous

Rarity: Consumable

Release a shockwave that will launch all enemies around you in an upward direction

(2 Charges)

