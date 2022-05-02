The Hex 1.13 - Japanese and Dutch Translations!

It feels a weird to patch this game after all this time but how could I not when fine folks step up offering to translate it into their languages?
Thank you so much to @hymg000, @plcube, @gyunyu_5959 for their work in translating the many lines of text in The Hex to Japanese.
And many thanks to Thomas De Coster (@linkyen1) for the Dutch localization!
This patch also fixed an embarrassing options menu bug and fixed a bug that had been introduced with a prior patch that broke the ARG secrets trail! Thank you to @Flemmonade_ for pointing that out (and check out his YouTube channel!)
To everyone who has played The Hex, I thank you again!
Fan art by @Yazawa_Akio
Changed files in this update