The Hex update for 2 May 2022

The Hex 1.13 - Japanese and Dutch Translations!

The Hex 1.13 · Build 8659221 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It feels a weird to patch this game after all this time but how could I not when fine folks step up offering to translate it into their languages?

Thank you so much to @hymg000, @plcube, @gyunyu_5959 for their work in translating the many lines of text in The Hex to Japanese.

And many thanks to Thomas De Coster (@linkyen1) for the Dutch localization!

This patch also fixed an embarrassing options menu bug and fixed a bug that had been introduced with a prior patch that broke the ARG secrets trail! Thank you to @Flemmonade_ for pointing that out (and check out his YouTube channel!)

To everyone who has played The Hex, I thank you again!


Fan art by @Yazawa_Akio

