5/1/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8659205 · Last edited 1 May 2022 – 18:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is a new update for the game. This is to make some adjustments and improvements based on the giant update from just a few days ago. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed some typos

Changes & Additions:

Tweaks to the intro (Some of the new effects didn't look good)

Reduced the range for the protest shouts/sounds to activate by 2 (To help with performance)

Improved protest loop handling and performance (They were impacting FPS slightly, the timer and on/off switch are now both globally controlled so they cannot become stuck on or off if the player leaves the area before the countdown finishes)

A few other minor adjustments and tweaks

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

For more info on the game, visit the store page below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536730/Chaos_Chain/

If you're enjoying the game so far, please consider leaving a review. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the forums!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː