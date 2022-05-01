Patch V.0.4.16: New improvements and bug fixes

Dear brothers and sisters:

We’re glad to share with you our latest patch V.0.4.16

Next, you’ll find a long list of improvements we’ve made in some critical features of the game, plus some bugs we’ve fixed based on your most recent feedback comments. Let’s check it!

Game improvements

Optimization

Starting in this version, you now don’t need to empty your hands to collect MP, herbs, etc. In the latest research of Chen Yuanzhou, We find 3 types of extremely expensive fish from all fishing spots. However, we find them are hard to cook or using them in any way, just sell them when someone would love to take them! Sunset Inn chef Liu doesn't feel well recently, which makes all the dishes slightly more expensive for purchase than before, but also sells at higher prices when you sell dishes. With the insistence of Li Mengqing, the awards get higher for some quests. After Wei Hong maintenance the workshop equipment, you could now make 10 Watering Gourd working at the same time!

Changes based on players’ feedback

Yang Ziqin share with you some experience of fighting with your devil inside and phantoms, this battle would be much easier starting this version. After some serious discussion, Weihong update the design of Stone Mill, Now you could get 5 products from it! Wei Hong invents a new way to keep Obsidian, you could now keep 99 of them in one stack. After negotiating with villagers, they won’t ask for Sticky Rice in the first year. Brothers and sisters of the Guiyun Sect will start sending messages and even sending gifts to you by Paper Crane at some timing!

*If you already reach a later stage, then this update would make all the messages and gifts send to you at once, please prepare for this coming!

New bug fixes

Fixed a bug that makes Paper Crane and Gift from Mu Xia didn’t show up Fixed a bug that makes the game crash when you teleport to the classroom Fixed a bug that makes the game didn’t count your Mussel properly when you extend the warehouse Fixed a bug that display the wrong number of Stamina for some tools Localization update Fixed a bug that makes you temporarily inability to reclaim plots of land after removing the facilities Fixed a bug related to the scene changes Fixed a bug that makes the model down on the ground or fly in the sky when getting defeated Fixed a bug that makes the time can’t be paused when get defeated. Fixed a bug that make the friend tab show the wrong Cultivation status Fixed a bug that makes the game crash when you take off the storage ring when the package is full Fixed a bug related to cooking, using the tool, and taking the tasks.

And that’s all for now! But remember we still want to know which aspects of the game you think could be improved. For that reason, feel free to leave a comment below or join 2P Games’ Discord server to share your thoughts with us.

Have a good time in the Misty Valley!

YiFang Studios & 2P Games