Hi everyone, we hope you are having fun serving your customers.

Here's the first fixes to some problem you reported. More to come in the next days.

Fixed the bug with Hildred where she can use the sink while holding the gin.

Fixed a the bug where 2 clients buy the same cloth, causing an error in the clothes counter.

Now Percival can kill the customer while taking his measurements in the greenhouse tutorial even if you have 5 or more corpses in the kitchen.

Fixed a bug that wouldn't allow the recipe book to be opened after the end of the game.

Fixed a bug that was deleting trays during tutorials.

Fixed a bug that would generate another tray, resulting in having 4 trays.