V0.8.12 Theme update "Blur"

Foreword:

This is a tech-focused update that focuses on the addition of motion blur effects and an upgrade to the core of the engine. From a development perspective, this made my understanding of the rendering pipeline clearer. The new version of the rendering pipeline fixes a number of long-standing visual artifacts, and has made performance improvements.

1. Add object motion blur.

This is a must-have visual effect for an action game. Please distinguish it from camera motion blur. Object Motion Blur only applies to characters and weapons, and does not blur environmental objects when the player turns the camera.

Motion blur is a classic visual effect that makes the motion look of a game more believable and convincing. The game provides ten levels of strength to choose freely. Setting it to 0 can also save a certain amount of performance by turning it off completely. It can be used as an optimization option for low-end users.

Some weapons also add extra motion afterimages to enhance the intensity of the fight.



Motion Blur is named "CineFX" in the game settings and is turned on by default.





2. Upgrade engine version

This is a large kernel version change, and several key new features were introduced to resolve some long-standing issues.

Including but not limited to:

Reflection probe blending eliminates sudden changes when moving objects switch between different reflection probes' vloume of influence.

The box projection function of the reflection probe allows the spatial position change of the movable object contributes variable effects on its surface reflection.

The new decal system makes the real-time water stain effect on the ground no longer cover the character's body part.

The new render scaling powered by FSR (AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution) technology enables smaller image quality loss when downscaling renders for better performance. Works perfecltly for higher resolution such as 2K, 4K, etc.

The lightmap noise reduction algorithm OIDN (Intel® Open Image Denoise) has been updated, and the quality of lightmaps has been greatly improved. The bump details on the surface of the material are more clearly visible.

The introduction of depth prepass technology enables more performance optimizations on mid-to-high-end platforms with visual effects enabled.

3. Battle system improvements

Improved implementation of fake"QUICK STANDING". When the character is kicked, or attacks/kicks an obstacle and enters a uncontrollable period, players can press the direction keys(push the Left stick) during the period to adjust the direction of retreat to gain more advantages for the upcoming counterattack. The expectation and result of the previous simple implementation are the opposite. Now the direction of input correspond with the direction of retreat, which is more intuitive.

Fixed the overshoot issue where auto-targeting towards the enemy during combat. And speed it up by 33%.

Updated network components for multiplayer, including online.

Replaced the transport component of the LAN game with KCP with lower latency.

4. UI and usability improvements

The action of picking up weapons has been accelerated by 33%. And the issue where the acceleration effect of the agility attribute on the pickup action needs to be activated after the skill is Fixed.

Set the depth of field effect to be toggable(special levels remain on). Turning it off has a significant optimization effect on very low-spec(or outdated) platforms.

The level of rendering scaling is no longer from 0.5 to 2 with a step of 0.1. Now it's from 0.25 to 1.0 with a step of 0.05 each level. This allows for finer tuning of the render scale to optimize performance and is more in line with the purpose of this feature. Platforms with low-spec hardware and high-resolution screens get an output result with a clear UI and reasonable performance cosuming.

Re-aligned settings menu options, changed the description guide text to be more direct. And option selecting is more convenient when using the controller.

5. Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where weapon trajectory effects remained after interrupting the attack action when the character left the ground.

Fixed an issue where its weapon was lost after the boss Soul Man transforms.

Fixed an issue where the Freeze and Errosion ailment effects on suits were lost.

Tweaked the timing of weapon sound effects.

Fixed an issue where actions such as rebounding would trigger weapon swing sound effects.

Fixed the issue that the view was blocked in several places such as the ticket counter.

Pay attention:

After testing, it can be confirmed that when using the GTX1060 graphics card, serious frame drops occasionally occur in some scenes. There is currently no solution under the premise of maintaining all special effects turned on. Please turn off anti-aliasing as appropriate and use the newer version of FSR-powered render scaling(in-game) to stabilize framerates for the best gaming experience.

Conclusion:

New costumes will be added in subsequent minor version updates.

Welcome to leave any message in the Steam forum to discuss!