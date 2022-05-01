English
[Ghost of Kyiv]Added information about Major Stepan Tarabalka in a new dialog option. May the hero rest in peace.
But, I believe Ghost of Kyiv is not just one hero. Instead, that's a legion of heroes. That will never die.
The option only appears in the main game. It does not appear when starting the mini-game from the title menu as it may slow down the game flow.
[The Queen's Chamber]Added a dialog option about the stone statue.
[The Queen's Chamber]Added a dialog option about Edward Weishaupt. (It only appears after the NPC mentions him first.)
[The Queen's Chamber]Added a dialog option about the NPC's past. (He will only answer if he considers you a friend.)
[The Queen's Chamber]Added a bed. (Usable for resting.)
Added a page about Pets: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Pets
简体中文
【基辅的幽灵】在一个新的对话选项中加入了关于斯杰潘·塔拉巴尔卡少校的信息。愿英雄永垂不朽。
但是，我相信基辅的幽灵并非一位英雄。而是无数的英雄。所以，基辅的幽灵永远不会死。
这个选项只在主游戏的相关场景中出现。如果直接从标题界面进入这个小游戏，则不会有这个选项，因为可能会减慢进入这个小游戏的流程。
【女王的房间】加入了询问石头雕像的对话选项。
【女王的房间】加入了一个询问和爱德华·魏萨普有关的事情的选项。（只有在这个NPC先提到他之后才会出现。）
【女王的房间】加入了一个询问这个NPC过去的对话选项。（他只会在认为你是个朋友的情况下回答。）
【女王的房间】加入了一张床。（可以用于休息。）
加入了关于宠物的页面: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Pets
[Neolithic]To the End update for 1 May 2022
Update, Version 20220501
English
Changed files in this update