Update (May 1st)

Hello, dreamers!

Today's update makes some improvements to the battle HUD, the Daily Pull finally tells you what you actually pulled and ShirA.I. gets some buffs! Her next report ought to be a hard hitter!

As always, feel free to join our Discord for exclusive giveaways, updates or to discuss among yourselves and with the developer!

https://discord.gg/DQuU4haBDH

Changes and bug fixes can be found below:

Battle System

Current battle actions now show a background indicating whether the user is party member or enemy

Made defeat and escaping smoother: removed text window that required enter to be pressed and added a teleport animation

All enemies now have HP bars of the same length

The party meter now also displays the maximum amount of meter possible

Areas

Slightly improved visuals of the Spirit Hunt select screen

Characters

ShirA.I.

Abilities now deal increased DMG based on ShirA.I.'s level

Increased base SPD from 8 -> 9

Reworded passive ability to be more informative

System

The Daily Pull now displays the name of the last reward item that was received within a running pull session

Added animation to the teleporter leading to the quest select screen

Bug Fixes