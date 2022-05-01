Update (May 1st)

Hello, dreamers!
Today's update makes some improvements to the battle HUD, the Daily Pull finally tells you what you actually pulled and ShirA.I. gets some buffs! Her next report ought to be a hard hitter!
Changes and bug fixes can be found below:
Battle System
- Current battle actions now show a background indicating whether the user is party member or enemy
- Made defeat and escaping smoother: removed text window that required enter to be pressed and added a teleport animation
- All enemies now have HP bars of the same length
- The party meter now also displays the maximum amount of meter possible
Areas
- Slightly improved visuals of the Spirit Hunt select screen
Characters
ShirA.I.
- Abilities now deal increased DMG based on ShirA.I.'s level
- Increased base SPD from 8 -> 9
- Reworded passive ability to be more informative
System
- The Daily Pull now displays the name of the last reward item that was received within a running pull session
- Added animation to the teleporter leading to the quest select screen
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug that caused ShirA.I. to be revived without either of her passive states active
