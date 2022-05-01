 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Eternal Dreamers update for 1 May 2022

Update (May 1st)

Share · View all patches · Build 8658746 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, dreamers!

Today's update makes some improvements to the battle HUD, the Daily Pull finally tells you what you actually pulled and ShirA.I. gets some buffs! Her next report ought to be a hard hitter!

As always, feel free to join our Discord for exclusive giveaways, updates or to discuss among yourselves and with the developer!
https://discord.gg/DQuU4haBDH

Changes and bug fixes can be found below:

Battle System

  • Current battle actions now show a background indicating whether the user is party member or enemy
  • Made defeat and escaping smoother: removed text window that required enter to be pressed and added a teleport animation
  • All enemies now have HP bars of the same length
  • The party meter now also displays the maximum amount of meter possible

Areas

  • Slightly improved visuals of the Spirit Hunt select screen

Characters

ShirA.I.

  • Abilities now deal increased DMG based on ShirA.I.'s level
  • Increased base SPD from 8 -> 9
  • Reworded passive ability to be more informative

System

  • The Daily Pull now displays the name of the last reward item that was received within a running pull session
  • Added animation to the teleporter leading to the quest select screen

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug that caused ShirA.I. to be revived without either of her passive states active

Changed files in this update

Eternal Dreamers Content Depot 1317951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.