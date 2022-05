Rogue Door Defense has officially launched on Steam!

Thank you to all beta testers and everyone who supported the game with feedback and feature requests!

I hope you have fun with the game!

What's to come...

I'll try to fix any bugs and balance issues as fast as possible. Please let me know if there are any problems.

The next update is on it's way. I plan to finish the next content update as fast as I can, depending on how many problems are found in the first week.

Cheers,

brimsel