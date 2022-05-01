DLC Hotfix patch #3

Phew! Alrighty, here's another patch with some much needed fixes, keep the feedback coming and I'll keep making updates. :)

New Features & Big Changes

⦁ (Living City) Welfare office UI updated, so you can see which one is your assigned office. Various popups/texts related to welfare also updated. You also get your welfare card immediately after siging on rather than when you turn up to your first appointment.

Balancing

⦁ Fixed jobs/study/welfare taking more happiness than it should, this is actually more of a bug fix

⦁ (Living City) The hope levels of some stat changes have been updated (hygiene affects it way less for one)

⦁ (Living City) Abandoned doesn't give good directions until you have a slightly better reputation

Bug fixes and improvements

⦁ (Living City) Fixed not being able to remove start effects after adding them

⦁ (Living City) Fixed a bug that could cause gambling in the arcade to pay out too much

⦁ (Living City) Fixed a lot of issues with the Arcade

⦁ (Living City) Fixed various start effects not resetting when starting a new game

⦁ (Living City) Fixed some start effects not activating correctly with certain combos

⦁ (Living City) Fixed being able to change stats even when your hope bar is full or empty, which would let you take it past the min and max

⦁ (Living City) Fixed some silver bracelet rewards showing as a vendor item

⦁ (Living City) Fixed stat changes possibly being set to 160

⦁ (Living City) Fixed crime increases in the customisation menu increasing hope instead of decreasing it