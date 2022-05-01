DLC Hotfix patch #3

Phew! Alrighty, here's another patch with some much needed fixes, keep the feedback coming and I'll keep making updates. :)
New Features & Big Changes
⦁ (Living City) Welfare office UI updated, so you can see which one is your assigned office. Various popups/texts related to welfare also updated. You also get your welfare card immediately after siging on rather than when you turn up to your first appointment.
Balancing
⦁ Fixed jobs/study/welfare taking more happiness than it should, this is actually more of a bug fix
⦁ (Living City) The hope levels of some stat changes have been updated (hygiene affects it way less for one)
⦁ (Living City) Abandoned doesn't give good directions until you have a slightly better reputation
Bug fixes and improvements
⦁ (Living City) Fixed not being able to remove start effects after adding them
⦁ (Living City) Fixed a bug that could cause gambling in the arcade to pay out too much
⦁ (Living City) Fixed a lot of issues with the Arcade
⦁ (Living City) Fixed various start effects not resetting when starting a new game
⦁ (Living City) Fixed some start effects not activating correctly with certain combos
⦁ (Living City) Fixed being able to change stats even when your hope bar is full or empty, which would let you take it past the min and max
⦁ (Living City) Fixed some silver bracelet rewards showing as a vendor item
⦁ (Living City) Fixed stat changes possibly being set to 160
⦁ (Living City) Fixed crime increases in the customisation menu increasing hope instead of decreasing it
Changed files in this update