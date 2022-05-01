501 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8658604 · Last edited 1 May 2022 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Here's what's new since the last patch notes:

ːws_peaceː Fixed all the mess with the hybrid combinations and names. Sorry about the xBreed data reset, but that was the last one.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the smoky ocean when volumetric fog was toggled off.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the mold & mite cures not working when playing in "Barebones" quality setting.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the huge shop customer pathing issues.

ːws_peaceː Included a potato PC with the purchase of the cross-breeding lab.

ːws_peaceː Bumped up the shop security staff XP rewards by a substantial amount.

ːws_peaceː Balanced out Twitcher viewer NPC order sizes.

ːws_peaceː Made minor QOL changes to some of the HighOS apps.

ːws_peaceː Oh and made knocking out crackheads count towards the shoplifter mission goals.