501 Patch Notes

Here's what's new since the last patch notes:
ːws_peaceː Fixed all the mess with the hybrid combinations and names. Sorry about the xBreed data reset, but that was the last one.
ːws_peaceː Fixed the smoky ocean when volumetric fog was toggled off.
ːws_peaceː Fixed the mold & mite cures not working when playing in "Barebones" quality setting.
ːws_peaceː Fixed the huge shop customer pathing issues.
ːws_peaceː Included a potato PC with the purchase of the cross-breeding lab.
ːws_peaceː Bumped up the shop security staff XP rewards by a substantial amount.
ːws_peaceː Balanced out Twitcher viewer NPC order sizes.
ːws_peaceː Made minor QOL changes to some of the HighOS apps.
ːws_peaceː Oh and made knocking out crackheads count towards the shoplifter mission goals.
Changed depots in burrito branch