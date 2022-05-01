Update 0.4 SFX

Sound effects

Sound effects have been added for all crappy treatments in the game.

Now every time your character stops to perform the treatment animation, you will hear the effect that goes along with the treatment animation.

3D object improvements

The curtain for the nursing.

Reduced the number of starting cards to 2.

Separated the button to throw cards, right click to yourself and left click to other players.

Added in the description of the syringe and stethoscope the button used to use them.

Removed the option to change name.

Chat has been removed.

Added left Shift button to use the trash and discard cards and moved the UI button.

Added left Alt button to pick up cards.

Bug fixes

Sickness card in the centre of the screen without drawing or explanation.

Black colour of coffee smoke and pot.

Number buttons were activated where there were no cards.

AI stuck on the floor after using the alarm.

Animation of card that stayed activated when using the syringe and stethoscope.

Arrows would pop up if you held the card in the centre.

Upcoming updates....

0.5 Completely finished map

0.6 Tutorial

0.7 User interface redesign