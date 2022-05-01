Update Announcement May 1

In the whole Sea of Craft development period, we never met the camera movement failure problem. But after our game released, we received many feedback about this issue, so our whole dev team turned the code almost upside down to find where the problem is, and finally realized that the problem is because the mouse will lose control of camera moving in high resolutions, while our R&D team doesn't got any monitor that resolution higher than 1080p to test...

Now the following are the update notes:

Cancel the restrictions on upload blueprint based on others' work to the Ship Expo

Adjust the collision range of the third level in Chapter 1

Unlock frame rate limit to 144 or trun off frame rate limit

Set the default background music volume to 30%

Support Reset button and Place down button to fix ship when players met the condition that the ship postion unormal in building mode.

Fix

Change default display method to fix the problem of mouse losing control that players can not move the camera, which mostly caused by Unity editor bug (Since the bug is presumed to be caused by the Unity engine, we can't be sure if the problem is fully fixed. If you still have this problem after the update, please join our Discord Channel and contact us!)

Detect player's monitor resolution

Refreshing room list in multiplayer mode

Private room function in multiplayer mode

The currency error that may occur in the open sea mode

The challenge UI refreshing error that may occur in the open sea

Hope you have fun!