Legend Bowl - Patch (May 1, 2022)

Here's a new follow-up patch to our previously released Franchise Update.

The major item you'll want to pay attention to here is the addition of a new trade confirmation pop-up, which allows you to control if you want to accept player offers and which players you wish to send in exchange.

We've also expanded and renamed (Rookie, Semi Pro, Pro, Veteran, Superstar, Legend) the difficulty levels to give players who are searching for that perfect AI difficulty experience more options.

Details

Player wires and Free agency trades now allow the ability to select which player you wish to trade or even decline the offer for more control over your team.

AI won't choose kneel play if time left on clock is greater than time it takes to run remaining plays.

Number of difficulty settings increased to provide more control when setting difficulty level for AI and Kicking.

Brickyard stadium was changed to a dome.

Copperheads roster updated to only have 3 total captains.

Gamepad layout screens updated to show new "Secure Ball" charge changes.

Fully charged ball carrier's secure ball and reduce chance of fumbling. The longer you hold the charge, the better chance of securing ball.

Charging while carrying ball no longer increases chance to pull off moves.

Quarterback fumble rate increased to balance out abusive running with speedy quarterbacks.

Bumped up injuries and reduced chance for major injuries.

Holding right button bumper while changing team colors increases increment change by 10 to quickly speed through color choices.

Shoulder charge and spin ball carrier move success rates increased.

Captains now come onto field without helmets during coin toss phase.

If a team has no captains, then game will bring one player out for the coin toss so it's not a ghost event!

Ask coach no longer shows clock plays during extra point situations.

Roster sheet legend now shows injury and rookie text together, instead of one or the other.

Team record and draft tickers logo updated to fit inside ticker better.

New "damaged" facility sound effect added when pop-up appears.

Removed duplicate back menu sound when leaving playoff tree.

Player star icon added to all roster screens that show player information.

Houston Roughriders logo location fixed as it was off center.

Fixed issue where selecting to defend with or against the wind was not working correctly.

Fixed issue where defend with or against wind text would show in domes when there's no wind.

Fixed issue where "SACKED" banner appears even though sack doesn't occur.

Fixed issue where quarterback would still throw ball after a sack occurs.

Fixed playoff picture not showing a team when all teams in division have yet to win a game.

Fixed Kicker of the Year stat issue not showing correct stats.

Fixed logo alignment issue for career standings and playoff picture screens.

Fixed issue where stat ticker wouldn't appear after playing a game and exiting to schedule menu.

Fixed issue where team would make playoffs, but newspaper would show they missed playoffs.

Attempt to fix minor issue where gamepad vibrates for long after play ends.

Fixed issue where field stats show offensive touchdown message when turnover occurs and defense scored the touchdown.

Fixed issue where audible UI showing after two minute warning or timeout called.

Fixed issue where field stats show empty player data due to inactive player.

Attempt to fix issue where punt returner does not show ball carrier animation.

Patch Version 1.0.2.3