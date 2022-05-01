 Skip to content

Kaiju Wars update for 1 May 2022

Patch 1.2 - Even MORE options!

Patch 1.2 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.2 - 5/1/2022

Wow, is that two patches in two days? Yes! Again, we take feedback super seriously, and we're gonna give you the best game we can! Patch highlights include setting the exact speed you want kaiju turns to run at (1x to 4x normal game speed), a 'refund researcher and researcher slot medal costs' button, the mission preview now displaying units in the upcoming mission, and even more options. UNLIMITED OPTIONS!

UI

  • Mission preview UI displays units included in mission at top right
  • Added 'refund researcher and researcher slot medal costs' button
  • Added 'kaiju turn speed' slider, allowing kaiju turns to go up to 4x regular game speed. GOTTA GO FAST!
  • Added separate 'disable unit counterattack animations' option
  • Added 'disable camera tracking during kaiju turn' option
  • Added 'disable talking beeps during dialogue' option
  • Added images to Retro Gallery mission select

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed purchasing a researcher not immediately updating in mission select
  • Fixed duplicate Reseachers appearing if going and back forth between missions - no more Double Dickens!
  • Fixed bug where going to map editor and returning to main menu stopped displaying mission text properly

We want to make Kaiju Wars be the best it can be, so keep that feedback coming!

