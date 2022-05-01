Patch 1.2 - Even MORE options!

Patch 1.2 - 5/1/2022

Wow, is that two patches in two days? Yes! Again, we take feedback super seriously, and we're gonna give you the best game we can! Patch highlights include setting the exact speed you want kaiju turns to run at (1x to 4x normal game speed), a 'refund researcher and researcher slot medal costs' button, the mission preview now displaying units in the upcoming mission, and even more options. UNLIMITED OPTIONS!

UI

Mission preview UI displays units included in mission at top right

Added 'refund researcher and researcher slot medal costs' button

Added 'kaiju turn speed' slider, allowing kaiju turns to go up to 4x regular game speed. GOTTA GO FAST!

Added separate 'disable unit counterattack animations' option

Added 'disable camera tracking during kaiju turn' option

Added 'disable talking beeps during dialogue' option

Added images to Retro Gallery mission select

Bug Fixes

Fixed purchasing a researcher not immediately updating in mission select

Fixed duplicate Reseachers appearing if going and back forth between missions - no more Double Dickens!

Fixed bug where going to map editor and returning to main menu stopped displaying mission text properly



We want to make Kaiju Wars be the best it can be, so keep that feedback coming!