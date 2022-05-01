Ragnorium 1.0.1 is now Available!

Hey Folks.

While i tried my best to issue some fixes to the game that users discovered during their playtime this week, some things required more time and data to be addressed; now, I am happy to say that the Ragnorium Version 1.0.1 is now available on Steam with some improvements!

AI: Fixed Bug where the colony pathfinding quality would degrade over time, resulting in colonists getting stuck at random as you play. This Fix includes a 75% rewrite of the Pathfinding Node Core that is responsible for the pathfinding.

AI: Fixed Bug where Colonists would take weird paths.

Community Feedback -> Decreased Volume of 2X Mode.

Community Feedback -> Added Contrast and Brightness Setting (Ingame).

Community Feedback -> Cancelling Objectives no longer decreases happiness, and the Transmission Call that follows up has been removed.

Fixed Bug where only one colonist would use an emergency surgery kit (Colonist would not properly dispose of colonist target).

Fixed Bug where some items would not have their physics activated when destroying structures.

Fixed Bug where colonists sometimes would not use a bandage (logic error).

Fixed Bug where if in Pause Mode, the Rewards display that appears middle of the screen would not update properly.

Fixed Bug where sometimes when loading game second time the loading time would be degraded considerably or stuck initially for some time at 0%.

Fixed Crash that could rarely happen when loading game for the second time during the same gameplay session at around 90-99% mark.

Fixed Bug where Colonists could sometimes go through Fence.

Loading Sequence Performance Boost and RAM Consumption reduction.

AI: Colonists will no longer battle enemies if you order them to move somewhere else (Be mindful of Stagger and Attack Animations).

Crap Golems now explode on death.

Also, with an influx of many new players and a sheer amount of feedback pouring into the community forums, i have decided that I will soon create a thread from where I will be monitoring feedback, but I will keep you posted on that.

I have quite a few things in store for future updates; it's going to be fun; some of those are (no particular order of release, and a few of them are quite ambitious, and not all will make it)...

After Unlocking Rope, you will be able to make a whip as a weapon that has increased range.

ERC/Bandit Tower and Ark Holy Cross will no longer spawn enemies randomly. Instead, starting from Day 3, we will make an invasion event with an invasion pathline and some time to prepare; the goal of this update is to make gameplay predictable and fair.

Medium Difficulty Mid/Early Game Objectives, passive ones that want you to produce something invasion-like and dispatch.

New Active Colonist Skill Capsules and Removal of Mining Skill Capsule from reward pool.

Cargo Container Changes/Balance -> Food Cargo, Water Cargo, and General Cargo.

Better Use of Elemental System.

New interesting Hats for your Colonists to Unlock.

RED, GREEN, and BLUE Rogue Quantum Commanders.

Mid/End Game Equipments & Colony progression improvements.

Immersive NPCs: Weak Men of Nature that will roam lands and Plant Trees.

Immersive NPCs: Crap Hoarders, the same faction as Scarab, these NPC will collect/steal your crap and worship it at their shrines in order to merge with Crap Golems and Evolve into superior beings.

Humanzee Workers.

Online OPS, Optional Online function to supplement game, the first rollout will include Commander Chat, where you can talk with other Commanders and ask for tips.

Steam Cloud Saves

Map Settings -> Ability to adjust modifiers, for example, how many trees, how many critters, etc.

New Sandbox Map: VR-Like environment where you can spawn different units, and structures and wage massive battles for fun. This Mode will serve as an improvement medium to improve the overall feel of the combat and construction system.

New Survival Map: Space-like environment where you try to survive waves of Ark, Rogue Quantum Commanders, and their clones. You get weapons, colonists, as you progress, this is a fast-paced Ragnorium that focuses only on combat, think of this as a rogue-like dungeon crawler.

Now, i am pretty hopeful that this update will improve your gameplay experience considerably; the launch of version 1.0 was quite beneficial as i got tons of new data to take cues from and take measures to improve the game further and help me draw out the best of Ragnorium.

Be mindful that Ragnorium is a constantly evolving game, and part of the appeal is that Ragnorium is alien and carves its own path, and you get a front seat in the process. Also, full-time development will continue for at least 12 months. ːsteamhappyː.

Have a good weekend.