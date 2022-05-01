Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.3.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 8658257 · Last edited 1 May 2022 – 12:26:07 UTC by Wendy

Dear Calamity Administrator

We are happy to show you our update

Please check the full update information below :

Add and adjustment

·Added Steam Workshop function and enable to use of the mod. This function is in the beginning phase now, players can adjust Valkyrie for now. More functions will be open in the future.

·Added a new emblem, new soul gear, and new commands that connected to the adventure stories. Related arts resources are also added.

·Added prompt of unlocking commands. When finishing one game, the unlocked command will be added to the commands pool.

·Added new adventure stories.

·Added out of combat buff. In advanced leader combat, the leader has a new method to stop calamity administrator.

Optimization

·Optimized the overall difficulty

·Adjustment of some effects of soul gear

·Adjustment of some monster's skill effect

Fix

·Fixed some adventure stories setting bugs.

We really appreciate every player who reports they are facing a bug or crushing issue. If you have to meet any bugs, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem', via steam, discord.

Discord：

https://discord.gg/bBcXatNxPv

See you next time, Calamity Administrator