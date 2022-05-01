GodSword new permanent server Huashan officially launched

Share · View all patches · Build 8657925 · Last edited 1 May 2022 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy

After a year of adjustment and proofreading.

We've balanced the injury system and character age values.

During the past year,

Many players have reached the peak of their career - the three-turn achievement .

It has also reached the highest peak of character ability - ten reincarnation achievements.

The brilliant achievements left by these players can be seen in the three-turn career giveaway event and the screenshot area in the discussion area.

Now the GodSword has been able to present the real world of Jianghu:

[You can become the royal family city lord or a generation of juggernauts in this world, but life and death will meet between chatting and laughing.]

[There is no eternal martial arts leader in the world of GodSword, the waves of the next generation push the waves of the front, and the grievances and hatreds meet from generation to generation]

This confirms the GodSword- permanent server decision.

Announced - New permanent server Huashan officially launched.

At the same time, GodSword is also honored to be invited to the Steam event. Participate in the exclusive event in May.

We will also match the public beta of the new server and release various public beta activities.

"There is life and death, there is grace and resentment, there is love and hate - here, it is called Jianghu"