Steam Networking Performance Bugfix

Hey everyone,

I have received reports over the last few weeks of Tanks performing rather poorly in multiplayer while over Steam peer-to-peer. Upon further investigation, I discovered a bug with the packet buffering which was causing packets to not be sent when they should have been sent, and instead waiting a bit longer. This bug was first introduced somewhere around v1.3.1, in an attempt to improve network performance. I've hopefully fixed the bug, and uploaded a new version of the game to Steam. If you still have issues with playing multiplayer, please let me know.

I'm sorry it took so long to get this fix out, I have been quite busy lately. But my summer is coming soon, so I'll have more time to develop the game! Update 1.4 is in development right now, and I hope you will like the new editor features and tanks it will bring :)