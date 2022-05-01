Patch 0.1.2.4

Bug Fixes

-Fixed a bug where the Coffin and Queen Ant would summon their minions on damage instead of end of turn

-fixed an exploit where you could get "false" level ups that triggered effects like the ice cream cone

-the fuchsia stat increases and level up SFX don't pop up now unless you have actually increased a unit's level

First note is that I have new units in the game files- so don't panic when you see a big file size update for only two bug fixes! Lots of secrets stuff is being added in the game that can't be accessed yet ;)

The first bug was an quick fix- just overlooked when I added the ability for all enemies to get a shield in higher difficulties. The level up mechanic was changed as I was making units for the new pack, read below if you would like the detailed breakdown.

Pretty much a unit's level starts as a value of 0 for the purposes of stat checking. When you combine a unit with no level, it gains .333 level. When it reaches a whole number it counts as a level up. Originally if you had a unit that was 0.0 and put a 1+anything on it, it would count as a new level up. So you could just keep putting the higher leveled unit on a 0.0 to grant a level up trigger every time. Now it only triggers if the combined decimals in the level would be greater than 1 (thus actually increasing a level). So if you have two units that are at 1.0 and combine them to be at 2.0, you haven't actually added any new units to the total. Your level will still act as 2, but it doesn't count as a new level up. If you had a unit at 1.333+1.666, the .333 and .666 would combine to equal a new level- thus granting the trigger and bonus +2/2 to stats. Hopefully that all makes sense to anyone who wants the details!

Thank you as always for playing!

-Karl