 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Mythic Dungeons update for 1 May 2022

Hotfix #3

Share · View all patches · Build 8657350 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Adjustment of the player's physical behavior
  2. Adjustment of multiplayer synchronization
  3. Adjustment of some monsters' behavior

Postscript:
The previous update fixed the effects of HP/MP absorption or recovery, which was originally planned to be done before launch.
However, due to an error on our part, it was omitted from the update and was delivered after launch, causing confusion.
After discussing the issue with the person in charge, the following adjustments have been made.

No.1: HP/MP absorption
The amount of HP/MP absorption is affected by the type of main weapon and luck, and an upper limit to the amount of HP/MP absorption has been set for each monster.

No.2: Natural recovery of HP/MP
HP is recovered once every 6 seconds and MP once every 3 seconds, and the amount of recovery from item effects has been lowered overall.

The person in charge is currently making changes and corrections to the problem areas as needed, so it is difficult to check the specific revisions in detail.
We ask for everyone's understanding in this matter.

Changed files in this update

Mythic Dungeons Content Depot 1291971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.