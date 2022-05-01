Adjustment of the player's physical behavior Adjustment of multiplayer synchronization Adjustment of some monsters' behavior

Postscript:

The previous update fixed the effects of HP/MP absorption or recovery, which was originally planned to be done before launch.

However, due to an error on our part, it was omitted from the update and was delivered after launch, causing confusion.

After discussing the issue with the person in charge, the following adjustments have been made.

No.1: HP/MP absorption

The amount of HP/MP absorption is affected by the type of main weapon and luck, and an upper limit to the amount of HP/MP absorption has been set for each monster.

No.2: Natural recovery of HP/MP

HP is recovered once every 6 seconds and MP once every 3 seconds, and the amount of recovery from item effects has been lowered overall.

The person in charge is currently making changes and corrections to the problem areas as needed, so it is difficult to check the specific revisions in detail.

We ask for everyone's understanding in this matter.