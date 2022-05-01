[ ver 2.0.0 ] New Chronicle

[ ver 2.0.0 ] 2022-4-27

[ Add ] Chronicle 6

[ Add ] Mobile versions (iOS and Android)

[ Add ] "Layout" button on start screen to toggle touch screen controls

[ Add ] Language setting function (Not available on browser versions)

[ Add ] Tutorial for new players

[ Add ] Additional links to the game's help section

[ Add ] Enter and Esc shortcuts for confirmation pop-ups

[ Add ] Equip Automation Slot Exp+ (Shop)

[ Add ] Party template to the Starter Pack.

[ Modify ] Change the price of rubies for some Shop items

[ Modify ] Saving options (See "Announcements")

[ Modify ] Start screen layout

[ Modify ] Click on tabs to open/close tabs in selected state (Help Section)

[ Mobile ] Offline Bonus: Calculates as soon as you resume using the game

Your Chronicle version 2 is now available!

Thanks to many of you playing this game, we were able to successfully release version 2.

In addition to the new Chronicle, this update was a challenge for the mobile version.

There is still room for improvement, but we hope you will give it a try.

Although it is still under development, you can use the cloud save function (Beta) to link data between the Steam version and the mobile version.

Currently, you need to log in each time, but we are working on improving this feature as well.

We will continue to develop Your Chronicle to the best of our ability, so please support us!