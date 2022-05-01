Ace Campus Club 2.0 Update Notes

Thank you for your interest in the Ace Campus Club. Thanks to the efforts of the development team, the game has finally completed the content remake for the new version and is available for purchase immediately.

After the game was discontinued, we collected a lot of feedback from players and modified some of the more typical issues within the acceptable modification range. At the same time, we also optimized some gameplay and features, hoping to bring a better experience to players.

This version update contains:

★ New easy, normal and hard difficulties. Players need to select the difficulty before deciding on a name, and the interface will prompt the conditions of each difficulty.

◆ Easy Difficulty:

● Suitable for players who are not good at management games and only want to unlock the plot quickly.

● Get an extra 1,000 money per week; generate 6 news each week; hold events to get 2x popularity; the standard for passing is 20,000 popularity.

● Only plot achievements can be unlocked; scores are not uploaded to Steam leaderboard.

◆ Normal Difficulty:

● Suitable for players who have been exposed to management games and want to experience the full game.

● No extra money will be gained; 4-6 news will be generated randomly every week; only 1x popularity will be gained by holding events; the standard for passing the game is 100000 popularity.

● Achievements can be unlocked and scores uploaded to the normal difficulty leaderboard.

◆ Hard Difficulty:

● Suitable for players who are fully familiar with the rules of the game and want to challenge themselves.

● The chosen club comes with additional specific restrictions; every female protagonists brings a maximum of 2,000 popularity to the club each week; no additional funds will be obtained; generate 4 news each week; only 1x popularity is obtained for holding events; the standard for passing the game is 100,000 popularity.

● Achievements can be unlocked and scores uploaded to the hard difficulty leaderboard.

Rule changes:

● Adjusted the items available for purchase in different areas and their prices.

● The floating multiplier of all items affected by the news is unified to 0.5, 0.66, 1.5, 2.0, making the rules easier for players to grasp.

● New small float. Each week, 6 items will have a random price fluctuation, 3 up and 3 down, with multipliers of 1.33 and 0.75. This fluctuation is included in the calculation of the total price of the item and cannot be reported by the news and cannot be known in advance by the instructor or the female protagonists.

● The previous restriction of only buying or only selling in certain areas has been removed and now all areas can be bought and sold at the same time.

● The item discard function has been added. If an item cannot be traded in a certain area, it can be discarded in that area.

● Female protagonists and instructors will now provide the correct price float or event information after 2/3 weeks on the phone; remove the previous setting where instructors provide incorrect information.

● The female protagonist that will appear in the tutorial has been changed to the character with the best compatibility with the club, and the character with the worst compatibility with the club no longer appears.

● All news has now been changed to more clearly indicate the price fluctuation of an item in a certain place, making it easier for players to understand.

● Adjusted the salary requirement, popularity contribution and appearance threshold for all elite members.

● The contribution value of elite members will be increased immediately when their salary is increased; the previous setting of showing the effect next week has been removed.

● Some achievements have been removed and several new achievements have been added. Achievements are unlocked according to the new rules and conditions. The original achievements will be cleared.

● New leaderboards have been added. The original leaderboard will be cleared.

● Tutorials have been added for trading and organizing events. This tutorial can be viewed in the "OP" in the diary.

Interface Changes:

● Items with large price changes will now be specially marked in the trading interface.

● The popularity gained by holding events is displayed directly on the event screen.

● When recruiting female protagonists or elite members into a club, their attributes will be displayed on the interface for players to preview.

● The best compatible female protagonists for the club is displayed on the club selection screen.

● When confirming the selection of a instructor, the specific role of the instructor is indicated.

● When confirming the selection of a club, additional restrictions for that club will be indicated under difficult game.

● The hints given by the second instructor phone call have been changed according to the changes in the game rules.

● The contents of the management manual have been changed according to the changes in the game rules.

Plot Changes:

● Some changes were made to the script and performance of the Bian Yu route. Due to the epidemic, the dubbing of the revised part was not completed and will be added later.

● A new Bian Yu route created by a third party has been added as DLC for free download. This DLC will not be downloaded automatically, but will be downloaded manually, and will overwrite the original Bian Yu route; inverting the selection in DLC management interface will restore the original Bian Yu route. The dubbing plan for this DLC episode will be determined by subsequent evaluations.

● The music performance of some episodes was redone.

Bug Fixes:

● Fixed a possible error in the scroll bar of the trading interface.

● Code optimization was done for some interfaces.

Other Issues:

▲ Since 2.0 starts to require difficulty judgement, therefore the old version of the save will no longer be available.