2nd Major Update!

Slow living with Princess is in Early Access, which means we're actively working on it based on our plans and your feedback. We expect to keep adding contents, while expanding the story and fine-tuning all aspects of the experience. Here are our latest patch note!

Here comes a new heroine!

Thank you for your patience. We are pleased to announce the second major update, the Yarandrala update!

This update, scheduled for May 2, will finally introduce our third heroine, High Elf Yarandrala!

Main story will be added as well and of course, she will now accompany you as your adventure partner!

Your New Partner!

Yarandrala is a High Elf with Divine Blessing: Forest Speaker and a master archer.

New Feature: Delivery!

New service in the Apothecary! ”Delivery" service will be added to the Apothecary to deliver items to customers.

New Map and Dungeon

A new map and dungeon, the "Bewitching Woods”, will be added to accompany the story of Yarandrala.

There will be new main missions and many more!

We are currently making final adjustments for the update. Stay Tuned!

We appreciate all of your feedback!

Let's have a happy slow life!

