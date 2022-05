Share · View all patches · Build 8656728 · Last edited 3 May 2022 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Playcraft is evolving! Big updates + Alpha-test AND we are switching from free-to-play to premium with a small price. All previously paid content will be accessible for all! And if you purchased the DLC, you will have full access to the game.

We are now entering a closed Alpha-Test phase, Playcraft will be inaccessible during this phase.

To participate to the Alpha-test, hit me up (Zeroneus) on Discord https://discord.gg/d7Uywf9

Get ready for Playcraft - next level!