MH-Zombie update for 30 April 2022

30 April 2022 Update (Reconfigurable Controls!)

30 April 2022 · Build 8656681

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reconfigurable controls! You asked for it, and I've finally got around to it. There's probably a few bugs in there still, so the faster you let me know about them, the faster I can get them fixed.

It's a pretty liberal application of reconfiguration; if you want zoom and shoot to be the same button, you've got it. For now, there are several buttons I've left off-limits, but if it bugs enough of you I'll go back and look into the required code wrangling to make them behave with each other.

I still don't have a HOTAS, so I was unable to test the joystick configuration or add bindings beyond the cyclic, free-look, and fire, but I should have one starting next week, and if this release doesn't work with it, I'll follow up ASAP.

NEW:

Reconfigurable Keyboard, Gamepad, and Joystick configurations.

