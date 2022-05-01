April Unreal Engine Update

Carnage Cross has updated to the official release build of Unreal Engine 5! The improvements to the engine opens up new possibilities for levels and gameplay that are being utilized in this patch and hopefully for multiplayer in the future.

This update includes revised levels, new AI behaviors, general optimizations, gameplay adjustments, car color selections, and one new pickup, a satellite dish that temporarily helps with tracking enemies on your screen.

Hotfixes will be occurring throughout the rest of this weekend, but I hope you enjoy what's now available and wishing you a great month of May. Thanks for your compassion and feedback.