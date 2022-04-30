Rise of the Earthbreakers

New Content

Apatosaurus

+Reworked the Apatosaurus playable creature

-Apato now has a totally new model. It is smaller than the previous implementation, and all stats have been adjusted accordingly

-Apato has a totally new, updated set of animations

-Apato now has submissive and distress calls, along with new sounds for these vocals

-Apato has kept its other sounds

-Apato has new sound effects for its kick and neck sweep attacks

-The Apato has a taunt with a secret way to unlock it

Skins:

+Added New Glimmer Apato Skin by Twilightwolf & Natahi4

+Added Giraffe Apato Skin by Triptrap & Natahi4

+Added Jungle Apato Skin by Twilightwolf

+Added Treader Apato Skin by Callie & Natahi4

+Added Selva Apato Skin by Callie

+Added Elephant Apato Skin by Nonyapie & Natahi4

+Added Cowpato Skin by Krymsonfeather & Triptrap

Elder Morphs

+Coahuilaceratops, Apatosaurus, and Megaraptor now have elder morphs

-By default, the elder morph will begin phasing in at 1.2 growth and at 2.0 growth you be considered fully elder

-After 2.0 growth, the elder morph continues to fade in more slowly, and will asymptotically grow with you

-If there is a growth cap on the server, the elder morph will be at 100% at the growth cap

-If the growth cap is less than 2.0 growth, the curve will adjust appropriately

-Morphs can be previewed in the creature selection screen by adjusting a newly added preview growth slider, along with baby morphs



Combat Difficulty Icons

+Implemented difficulty icons by the scent prompt that displays when you sniff other players

-If the player is 2x your growth or greater, a skull and crossbones is displayed

-If the player is 1.5x your growth or greater, a pair of crossed bones is displayed

-If the player is 1.25x your growth or greater, a single bone is displayed

-If the player is less than half your growth, a broken bone is displayed

Foliage Placement Tool

+Added 4 new objects to the Foliage Placement Tool: SM_LCave_P_Floor01, SM_LCave_P_Floor01_Sandy, SM_LCave_P_Floor03, & SM_LCave_P_Floor03_Sandy

+Added SM_Cube_Greenscreen to the foliage placement tool

+Added Shape_Ramp, Shape_Wedge, and Shape_Cylinder to the foliage placement tool with Cobble, Landscape, and Sandstone variants

Character Customisation

Skins:

+Added Moth Coah Skin by GameVideosforLife & Jeff

+Added Gray Para Skin by Twilightwolf & Natahi4

Vocals:

+You can now choose to have a high, low, or normal pitched voice in a new 'Character' tab of the skin customization screen

-These are slight adjustments and they do not change the total play rate time of vocals

-When mating, the child will inherit a blend of the parents' vocal tones plus a random offset

-Children cannot adjust their voice pitch

-You can preview your call vocal in the skin customization screen to hear how your voice pitch sounds. No other players will hear the preview call

Duels

+Added duels as a new method of combat against other players that allows players to fight without inflicting damage to one-another

-You can duel other players by typing /duel playername in the chat window or by targeting them with the emote wheel

-You can forfeit a duel at any time by typing /forfeit or by using the emote wheel

-The list of commands in the chat window now expands to show /duel and /forfeit when the player types a /

-You cannot initiate a duel with another player who is either dueling or who is 75 or more meters away. An appropriate error message should show in the top-left corner of the screen

-A message should display in the top left corner of the screen stating that the duel has begun

-While dueling, you cannot see their group tag or health bar while grouped with the player you are dueling

-A duel ends when one player reaches 0 health. When that happens, both players' health, injury, venom, and bleed are immediately restored to the values they were before the duel began

-Stamina and ability power are not restored at the end of a duel

-A duel will also end if either player despawns or dies to an external factor

-When the duel initiates, both players automatically play an aggressive vocal

-When the duel ends, a notification of the duel's result should show in the top left corner of the screen

-When the duel ends, the loser will play the submissive call. The person who forfeits will also play the submissive call

-While in a duel, an icon appears next to your group tag name that indicates you're in a duel

-While in a duel, you have a status icon that indicates you're dueling

-While in a duel, your health bar, injury, and bleed show up for non-grouped members at a distance of 75 meters or closer, along with an icon that indicates you are in a duel

-If another player is damaged by either of the dueling players, the duel will cancel due to interference. The damage will still be dealt to the interfering player

-If another player attacks either of the dueling players, the duel will cancel due to interference. The damage will be dealt to the dueling player immediately after their health is swapped back to its pre-duel value

-Hitting players with non-damaging attacks such as Acro's intimidating roar will not cancel the duel

-When a duel ends, it should announce the results to all net-relevant players

-When a duel begins, it should announce the duel has begun to all net-relevant players

-If you take damage from external sources such as comfort, drowning, fire, or falls, the stats you restore with after the duel should be decremented by the value of the damage taken.

-This is to avoid exploitative scenarios such as players jumping off cliffs while dueling to cancel the duel to restore the fall damage

-If you take more than 33% of your total health from external factors such as these, the duel will cancel

-This also means if you jump off a cliff, get hit by lightning, die in a fire, drown, or die in some other way during a duel, you will die

-The player you are dueling now always applies hostile comfort, regardless of whether or not you are grouped

-You do not inflict friendship loss with the player you are dueling against from hitting them during the duel

-If you go more than 150 meters away from the location where the duel began, you are considered out of bounds

-When out of bounds, a 10 second timer prompt now shows up. If the timer hits 0, the player will flee the duel.

-When you defeat another player in a duel, the percent health you had remaining is printed in local chat

Balance Changes

General

+Balance: When knocked in the air from a knockback effect, you now take 50% reduced injury on landing

+Balance: Reduced travel distance required for the Distance Traveled Underground Trial by 25%

Acro

+Balance: Acros that are below 0.8 growth no longer apply a full intimidating roar to creatures above 1.0 growth. The effect is halved in this case

+Balance: Increased acro's sitting and lying down transitionary animation times

+Balance: Acro's Intimidating Roar is now half as effective against Apato under all conditions

Apato

+Balance: Increased Apato's walk speed to 200, from 175

+Balance: Increased Apato's sprint speed to 470, from 280

+Balance: Increased Apato's swim walk speed to 200, up from 120

+Balance: Increased Apato's swim sprint speed to 300, up from 200

+Balance: Reduced Apato's base health to 4200, down from 6000

+Balance: Reduced Apato's tail whip base damage to 175, down from 333

+Balance: Increased Apato's walking turn rate to 45, up from 25

+Balance: Increased Apato's sprinting turn rate to 45, up from 25

+Balance: Increased Apato's swimming walk turn rate to 30, up from 20

+Balance: Increased Apato's swimming sprint turn rate to 30, up from 20

+Balance: Reduced Apato's weight to 3300, down from 5000

+Balance: Increased Apato's water drain rate by 40%, which now matches Sai's

+Balance: Increased Apato's food decay rate by 5%, which now matches Sai's

+Balance: Reduced Apato's base heal rate to 15, down from 22.5

+Balance: Reduced Apato's acceleration to match that of para at 5.12 m/s^2

+Experimental: Apato can now be damaged by flyers

+Balance: Apatosaurus no longer has immunity from mosa's grab once it reaches growth 0.9

+Balance: Apato's tail now takes 50% reduced damage when it's actively whipping. This stacks multiplicatively with the regular 50% tail hit damage reduction

+Balance: Apato's tail can now only deal one knockback hit per tail whip, but the knockback has been increased

+Balance: Apato now has a kick attack in place of its stomp attack

-The kick attack deals knockback, injury, and moderate regular damage.

-Both the left and the right foot can kick

-The foot that is closest to your camera's look direction will kick

-Apato cannot kick while swimming

+Balance: Apato now has a neck sweep attack as its ability

-The neck sweep deals significant damage and light injury damage

-It does not deal knockback damage

-Neck Sweep is buffed by the Earthbreaker talent

-Apato can neck sweep while swimming

+Balance: Apato's knockback is now less extreme, dealing more consistent knockback regardless of knockback-related talents or size

-This was actually an oversight. The behavior of these knockback effects should now feel more consistent with the other sources of knockback

+Balance: Apato now has Swiftness as its tier 5 mobility talent

+Balance: Apato now has Powerful Legs as its tier 4.1 mobility talent

+Balance: Apato now has Improved Backup as its tier 1.2 mobility talent

+Balance: Apato now has Sneaky as its tier 2.1 mobility talent

+Balance: Increased Apato's growth speed by 10%

+Balance: Apato can now knock down trees while sprinting backwards

+Balance: Apato no longer ignores Coahuila's frill damage reduction when attacking the Coahuila from the front

+Balance: Reduced Apato's base stamina to 65, down from 80

+Balance: Replaced Apato's Long Runner talent with Backup

+Balance: Replaced Apato's Backup talent with Surefooted

+Balance: Increased Apato's ability to 120, up from 100

+Balance: For the purposes of knockback, Apato now has a built in +3 Stoic

Kronosaurus

+Balance: Krono's knockback is now less extreme, dealing more consistent knockback regardless of knockback-related talents or size

-This was actually an oversight. The behavior of these knockback effects should now feel more consistent with the other sources of knockback

Megaraptor

+Balance: Megaraptor's egg incubation radius is now 2x what it was previously

+Balance: Increased Megaraptor base sprint speed to 1025, up from 1000

+Balance: Reduced Megaraptor's ability power drain rate while grabbing other players by 30%

Pachycephalosaurus

+Balance: Replaced Pachy's Unbreakable talent with Nest Raider

Parasaurolophus

+Balance: Para can now knock down trees in quad stance while sprinting

Saichania

+Balance: Saichania's attacks now ignore Thick Hide

+Balance: Increased Sai's base stamina to 65, up from 50

+Balance: If sai gets hit during its reflect, it now refunds the baseline cost of the reflect before diminishing returns cost are added

-Players who have positive friendship grades with the sai will not trigger this refund

-Players who are in a group with the sai will not trigger this refund

+Balance: Saichania can no longer be knocked back by Apato's tail whip

Mechanics Changes

+Mechanics: All herbivores and omnivores can now walk around while eating

+Mechanics: Resurrections can now be done even if you do not meet the points requirement for resurrection.

-If you resurrect without meeting the sacrifice cost, more growth is subtracted from your creature upon resurrection

-If you meet part of the cost of resurrection before resurrecting, only some of this additional growth penalty will be subtracted

+Mechanics: You can no longer go below 1.0 growth when you meet the full resurrection sacrifice cost

+Mechanics: Most creatures can now lower their heads more while sprinting, making it easier to bite down and hit small creatures without stopping

+Mechanics: You can no longer get negative inherits when reincarnating if the average of your three Trials categories is 85% or better, down from 90%

Quality of Life

+QoL: All saved creatures have been given a reskin for this patch

+QoL: If the first character of a chat message is a /, it will no longer send

+QoL: The egg indicator on the HUD now shows how many eggs you have total

+QoL: The triangular Trials display UI element on the save select screen now considers sacrifices and pledges in its display

+QoL: Carcasses now periodically flash red if edible while the scent key is held. This effect is similar to that of edible plants for herbivores

+QoL: Carcasses you can pick up without creating a drumstick now have a little carry icon on the sniff prompt

+QoL: Eggs that can be picked up by the player now show a little carry icon on the sniff prompt if you have at least one talent in Nest Raider

+QoL: If you can grab another player, it now shows the carry weight icon by their scent prompt

+QoL: You can now view your talents and inherits in the save select screen by clicking the Talents button. This button is located next to the Trials button

+Moved the snowy mountain spawn point on Rival Shores behind the mountain, and added a water source back there so the spawn point is less campable by pachys

+QoL: Added a new gameplay option, Disable All Chat.

-If enabled, the player will not receive any chat messages other than direct messages sent by a moderator

-Combat log events will still print in the chat log if they are configured to do so

+QoL: Apato now continues to sprint if you toggle between moving backwards and moving forwards

+QoL: Para now continues to sprint if you toggle between moving in quadruped and biped states while sprinting

Admin

+Added a feature to remove chat history

-ClearChatFromPlayer <name, id, or id64> allows deleting all chat history of the specified player locally

-ClearChatFromPlayerForAll <name, id, or id64> allows deleting all chat history of the specified player across all clients. Function requires KickPlayer as permission, or "ClearChatFromPlayerForAll"

Optimization

+Updated: Main Menu such that it is now much more optimized than before

+Optimized some of the laggy rocks on Forest Island to improve performance in certain places

+Upgraded BoB to use DirectX 12, rather than DirectX 11

Bug Fixes

+Fixed: Megaraptor now begins its slash attack after its attack cooldown is over if it uses its slash attack immediately after doing a regular attack

+Fixed: Players now properly drop empty carcasses while in the presence of a deity shrine

+Fixed: Server crash that could occur in rare occasions when generating skins for random eggs

+Fixed: Non-abandoned aquatic eggs no longer despawn after one hour due to the abandoned egg code

+Fixed: The moonlight water caustics no longer move quickly across the ocean floor when it is night time

+Fixed: All surfaces on Canvas Maps should now spawn the correct footprints and footfall particle effects

+Fixed: Glitchy camera behavior if you rapidly toggled between terrestrials, flyers, and aquatics while on the dino selection screen

+Fixed: You no longer drop your currently grabbed player if a player you previously grabbed dies

+Fixed: The Trials Summary viewed on the death screen now properly considers pledges and sacrifices when showing the final Trials points

+Fixed: Clientside freeze or massive frame hitch when activating the Tyrannosaurus rex's Devastating Ambush ability

+Fixed: The stat display no longer gets stuck if you sniff your children with two points total in Good Parent (points + inherited)

+Fixed: Yellow scent clouds no longer get stuck on eggs if you use scent while carrying the egg

+Fixed: Crouched players now properly provide comfort to other nearby group members

+Fixed: Apato no longer deals 1 injury on its tail attack

+Fixed: Carcasses no longer apply Necrophobia while being held for the first time

+Fixed: Bias no longer resets to 20 if you eat comfort plants after eating a fat plant

+Fixed: Sponges no longer have camera collision on Ancestral Plains

+Fixed: Issues where stumps would not load when clients connect to a map, leaving behind invisible collision instead

+Fixed: Locomotion animations now play at the correct speed for growths greater than 1.0

+Fixed: Spamming RMB no longer allows usage of Megaraptor's Slash Attack without consuming AP

+Fixed: The admin observer cam no longer triggers the warning that you're near other players when logging in

+Fixed: Megaraptor no longer gets stuck highlighted if it uses Evasive Maneuver while being smelt

+Fixed: All parasaur, Coahuila, Megaraptor, and Apato skins now properly use the tags to prevent certain mutation behaviours, such as using an eye's color on the body.

+Fixed: Megaraptor no longer occasionally does slash attack damage to other players while not using its slash attack

