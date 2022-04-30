The Discover update patch notes

Today we're releasing The Discovery Update - a major update where we have revisited the way cards are unlocked, generated and upgraded and made some big changes:

Brand new collection view



This brand new collection view lets you find, upgrade and sort your cards in a much more efficient way.

Brand new deckbuilder



The deckbuilder has been rewritten to work in the same way as the updated collection view, helping you find cards quicker and build even better decks!

Introducing: the Album





In this update we're introducing the Album, which showcases available cards that you have yet to collect. Explore the amazing cards available to collect and go get them!

Cards no longer have randomly generated properties.

Our intial idea was that each card should feel "unique" and that you would be looking for the "best" variant of that card, but in reality none of the players we've watched has gotten that feeling and instead it's been a big source of confusion. So we're changing that so your cards will always start with the exact same properties as shown in the album, no RNG.

We are increasing the number of creature cards and substantially decreasing the number of equipment and action cards in packs - this will help you in trading in cards for gold/new packs and encourages leveling up cards.

⚔️ All equipment cards now has one of 3 possible level requirements: 2️⃣, 4️⃣ or 6️⃣ - we are also capping the card level at 6️⃣ - this is likely to change and increase with time.

All new players will now receive one starter deck/pack from each faction at the start of the game, instead of having to choose a faction. Existing players will receive this, too, if they don't already have it.