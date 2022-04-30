BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.6.136: It's the End of the Store As We Know It

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

With this build, all functionality has been ported from the old Store UI to the new Store UI. So, the old store has been removed. Good riddance to a rats nest of tangled UI and code!

Achievements and Statistics have been ported to the new store. Challenge mode modifiers now display whenever challenge mode is selected in the Mission panel Display of the current pilot has been added to the Retirement panel, and a few fixes have been made.