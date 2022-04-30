BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.6.136: It's the End of the Store As We Know It

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.
With this build, all functionality has been ported from the old Store UI to the new Store UI. So, the old store has been removed. Good riddance to a rats nest of tangled UI and code!
Achievements and Statistics have been ported to the new store. Challenge mode modifiers now display whenever challenge mode is selected in the Mission panel Display of the current pilot has been added to the Retirement panel, and a few fixes have been made.
New Features:
- It is now possible to see current "X of Y" progress on unearned achievements.
Improvements:
- Challenge Mode Modifiers are now visible in the Mission panel when Challenge Mode is selected.
- Achievements, have been migrated to the new Store UI.
- Statistics have been migrated to the new Store UI.
- Current Pilot has been migrated to the new Store UI.
- Old store and the button to access it has been removed.
- Updated "Old Secrets" to account for new changes.
- Shortened text of Challenge Mode Modifier descriptions.
- Challenge Mode will now generate a maximum of eight distinct disadvantages for a given level. All disadvantages generated after the eighth distinct disadvantage is generated will select an existing disadvantage to stack onto.
Fixes:
- Field and background in new Store UI now respond to level changes in the Mission panel.
- Fix bugs in Challenge Mode Modifier generation.
