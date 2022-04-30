Patch 0.0.5 is live!

Greetings fellow doctors!

I'm glad you liked the game! GP2 has already received some feedback, and I'm hard at work implementing your suggestions. Many of your ideas are priceless, and I'm confident that us working together we'll make this game genuinely one-of-a-kind!

Customize Andy and Julie's names!

One of the first things you requested was to make Andrew and Julie's names more similar to your preferences. Because so many of you asked for it, I've made it feasible for you to modify them as well.

When playing the game, you will be able to change them or leave them as they are. I hope you enjoy this feature.

Improved UI

Yes, the user interface is still in development. To get rid of the annoying blue lines, the Codex UI has been completely redesigned. The text was also changed to better suit the screen. Work is yet to be done.

No need to grind

Do you find yourself waiting for a character to arrive on location? There's a "Character always present" option in the settings menu (only a few are accessible right now; more will be added as time goes by).

Keep in mind that this isn't how the game was originally intended, and you won't be able to access certain things until you've finished the main narrative.

This way, you may unlock the numerous conversations that have already been established between Andy and Julie (I will continue to use their original names in newsfeeds).

Always remember that the game is an EARLY ACCESS, and many conversations will be added as a result. If you don't understand what they're talking about when they're discussing Julie's history... well, you'll understand in the future!

Thank you for your support on this game!

Patch notes follow:

GENERAL: