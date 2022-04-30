Patch 0.0.5 is live!

Greetings fellow doctors!
I'm glad you liked the game! GP2 has already received some feedback, and I'm hard at work implementing your suggestions. Many of your ideas are priceless, and I'm confident that us working together we'll make this game genuinely one-of-a-kind!
Customize Andy and Julie's names!
One of the first things you requested was to make Andrew and Julie's names more similar to your preferences. Because so many of you asked for it, I've made it feasible for you to modify them as well.
When playing the game, you will be able to change them or leave them as they are. I hope you enjoy this feature.
Improved UI
Yes, the user interface is still in development. To get rid of the annoying blue lines, the Codex UI has been completely redesigned. The text was also changed to better suit the screen. Work is yet to be done.
No need to grind
Do you find yourself waiting for a character to arrive on location? There's a "Character always present" option in the settings menu (only a few are accessible right now; more will be added as time goes by).
Keep in mind that this isn't how the game was originally intended, and you won't be able to access certain things until you've finished the main narrative.
This way, you may unlock the numerous conversations that have already been established between Andy and Julie (I will continue to use their original names in newsfeeds).
Always remember that the game is an EARLY ACCESS, and many conversations will be added as a result. If you don't understand what they're talking about when they're discussing Julie's history... well, you'll understand in the future!
Thank you for your support on this game!
Patch notes follow:
GENERAL:
- General Bug Fixing
- It is now possible to customize the name of the main characters and their nicknames
- Added an option to choose the game's starting difficulty. If set to "Arcade" you will start with 10 Knowledge and Bedside Manners points, while "Simulation" will give you none
- Improved Codex's interface
- Nurse Jane Harper has been added to the Codex (Characters)
- Changed the value for corruption gain in various scenes
- Added "STATS" section to display Corruption, Sexpertise and Looks for both Andrew and Julie in their Codex entry
- Added notification when your relationship with Jane changes
- Added a "Day count" to the message "What should I do today?"
- Added an option to choose if characters should always be present when you visit a room or place. If set to YES you can find them everywhere you go.
This option has been included for players who do not want to look for their favourite characters to interact with, and to better allow them to explore every dialogue added to the game up until now
Changed files in this update