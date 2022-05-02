Blue Mars is OUT NOW

Welcome to Mars' Oceans!

In Blue Mars, you will be able to harness the power of water!

New ways to interact with the Oceans of Mars await. You turned the Planet green before, let's go for blue!

Got a game running already? No problem! Blue Mars is fully compatible with older savegames, so you can enable the new content without having to start a fresh game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1966430/Per_Aspera_Blue_Mars/

Features



You will now be able to access water-based research sites and resource veins. Gathering more resources never has been easier! Build an Offshore Drilling Platform and top off your Storage! Of course, you'll need a little help to get the Resources to build the Platforms to the middle of the Ocean but AMI has the perfect helper.



Meet the Drone's cousing, the Barge!

This bad boy can navigate the Oceans of Mars like no one else! We are you you will make fast friends with them. We are also adding Ports and Shipyards to the game. They are used to connect your land- and ocean-networks and build more barges respectively.

Hypertubes? I hardly knew ye! Barges open up new ways for you to transport previously dormant resources around to where they are needed most.

Accompanying the Release of Blue Mars is a Patch for the base version of Per Aspera with some general Game Improvements and additional polishing for the Multiplayer Mode. You can find more Information here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/803050/view/3211639524387096756

We here at Tlön Industries and Raw Fury hope you will enjoy Blue Mars!