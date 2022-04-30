Update 18 Arrives! Treasures of the Treacherous Caverns

Hi everyone,

We are ready with a new update. Highlights of this update are item stacking and a new settlement type for our hero to interact with.

Note that the older saves will not work with this update. The older version can be found under beta at the client.

See below the details.

Version 0.75.05

ADDITIONS

Potions, materials and gems are now stackable at the inventory. They can be stacked up to nine units.

A new settlement, Artisan's Keep added to the game. It's a castle-like place on a small island. Hero can get quests from there. Quests give reputation in all towns. Also this place buys gems for better price and sells accessories cheaper.

Improved the cave-like dungeons for the Artisan's Keep quests. Now there are 3 variations: Spider Dungeon, Lava Dungeon, Aquathrian Dungeon

A new trap-like terrain object added: Magma Fracture. It causes fire damage when stepped on.

A new trap-like terrain object added: Sea Urchins. They cause bleed damage when stepped on.

A new terrain object added: Shallow Water. It slows as well as increases lightning damage.

A new chest-like object added: Giant Sea Shell

4 new golem types added: Copper Golem, Bronze Golem, Silver Golem, Iron Golem

4 new destructable chest-like objects added: Green Crystals, Yellow Crystals, Red Crytals, Blue Crystals. They can be mined to get some valuable gemstones.

Aquathril Ore Rock added to mine aquathril ore.

2 exploding mushroom types added: Fire Fungus and Toxic Fungus.

Added Satin Boots and Sharkhide Boots

New materials added: Vial of Fire Fungus Ash, Aquathril Ore

New room decorations added for the Cultist Dungeon.

CHANGES

Now creatures in the water tiles take more lightning damage.

Now there is a big question mark at the top of the chest where there is a quest item to take.

Now the game tells if you try to load older version of the game at the start screen.

Now there is a 25% chance that a ghost may come out of bookcases.

Improved the visual effects of poison spray, cone of frost and fire breath talent stones.

Increased width of the experience box at the bottom slightly. It was kind of small when hero gets 100,000 xp or more.

Reduced the slow ability of some spiders.

Changed the ring and amulet prices. Low effect items like +1 health etc. are cheaper now.

Changed some of the late game item prices. They were too expensive.

Lowered the health points of Ore Rocks. They are mined faster now.

Lowered the power level of Exploding Mites.

Lowered the health of some of the slimes.

Lowered the health and poison ability of some spiders.

Now spiders are weak to fire.

Heavy Strike and Eagle Eye talents stones now give minimum 3 damage instead of 2.

Improved graphics of the starstone gems.

FIXES