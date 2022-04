I was informed of a gamebreaking bug that would cause a lock up, if you went from the map with the spider boss back to the snaked map. If anyone has encountered this bug and needs their save file fixed, contact me on Discord and send me your save folder, located in:

C:\Users\"Username"\AppData\Local\Dungeon Rummage - Tiqees escape

I'll fix it for you.

Update:

Reduced the amount of Gobbo Gummies lying around.