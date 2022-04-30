Server/Client Patch – 4/30/2022 – Claim and Conflict 1.0

New Wild Space system gradually reveals more galaxies over the course of the universe.

Unidyne Core Dumps (and all lower tech versions) changed to a tech 20 super item. Blueprints also renamed to the T20 version.

Readjustment of Base Weapons stats, notably with significant range reductions.

All station gear with Transference Efficiency changed to Resistance to Damage

All station gear with Transference Power changed to Damage.

XYZ Station Gear and researches are now galaxy bound and given proper sizes and weights. Industrial Station Research: Y, Industrial Station Research: Z can only be built one at time now.

X Gear that starts inbuilt on bases is now base bound and will not drop on death.

Placement of bases or Permanent Drones causes aggression from AI Empires within the same galaxy.

Removed Range bonus from Station Mastery skill.

Repair kits are no longer used to repair bases and converted back to the station kit used to build them. Repairs are now done using actual station kits via the station upgrade system. Must be docked and owner be online.

Must be an equivalent or greater station kit in tech and augslots.

If the kit is the same kit as the current base is - it'll only repair it.

Repairs and Upgrades are now tracked in base logs.

HQ, Outpost and Command & Control Kits can only upgrade/repair their own types.

Metals and Silicon will now decay on reset.

Wormholes no longer block shots.

Added new Advanced Extractors to Ring for most T1-T3 extractable commodities. T1 are tech 9, T2 are Tech 12 and T3 are Tech 16.

Permanent Drones now follow the 1:1 healing system.

Adjusted the base supers to new stats.

Station Tech Upgrades have had their acquisition methods removed due to the new station upgrade system. The artifact ruin Station Tech upgrades items will no longer appear in colonies. Items will be fully removed in a future universe.

IC Station Kits are no longer obtainable (outside of the temp universe).

IC Augmenters can be obtained at Advanced Base in Building Academy via exchange for augmenters.

Termites have been buffed and had their spawn rate increased.

Industrial Commodities can no longer be transwarped and item teleported.

Items with the following tags can no longer be Item-Teleported: decay on universe reset, cannot leave the galaxy, drop on death or can't be transwarped.

Changed the initial base placement vulnerability aura to be 100% until building is complete instead of starting at 500% and going down every 75 seconds.

Construction bonuses do not affect Nullification Generator's construction time.

Base capacitors can no longer be scrapped for credits.