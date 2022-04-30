Server/Client Patch – 4/30/2022 – Claim and Conflict 1.0

[Wild Space Changes]
* [See Dev Post - Wild Space Conflict: The Nitty-Gritty for a lot of details.](https://www.starsonata.com/announcements/wild-space-conflict-the-nitty-gritty/)
-
New Wild Space system gradually reveals more galaxies over the course of the universe.
-
Unidyne Core Dumps (and all lower tech versions) changed to a tech 20 super item. Blueprints also renamed to the T20 version.
-
Readjustment of Base Weapons stats, notably with significant range reductions.
-
All station gear with Transference Efficiency changed to Resistance to Damage
-
All station gear with Transference Power changed to Damage.
-
XYZ Station Gear and researches are now galaxy bound and given proper sizes and weights. Industrial Station Research: Y, Industrial Station Research: Z can only be built one at time now.
-
X Gear that starts inbuilt on bases is now base bound and will not drop on death.
-
Placement of bases or Permanent Drones causes aggression from AI Empires within the same galaxy.
-
Removed Range bonus from Station Mastery skill.
-
Repair kits are no longer used to repair bases and converted back to the station kit used to build them. Repairs are now done using actual station kits via the station upgrade system.
- Must be docked and owner be online.
- Must be an equivalent or greater station kit in tech and augslots.
- If the kit is the same kit as the current base is - it'll only repair it.
- Repairs and Upgrades are now tracked in base logs.
- HQ, Outpost and Command & Control Kits can only upgrade/repair their own types.
-
Metals and Silicon will now decay on reset.
-
Wormholes no longer block shots.
-
Added new Advanced Extractors to Ring for most T1-T3 extractable commodities. T1 are tech 9, T2 are Tech 12 and T3 are Tech 16.
-
Permanent Drones now follow the 1:1 healing system.
-
Adjusted the base supers to new stats.
-
Station Tech Upgrades have had their acquisition methods removed due to the new station upgrade system. The artifact ruin Station Tech upgrades items will no longer appear in colonies. Items will be fully removed in a future universe.
-
IC Station Kits are no longer obtainable (outside of the temp universe).
-
IC Augmenters can be obtained at Advanced Base in Building Academy via exchange for augmenters.
-
Termites have been buffed and had their spawn rate increased.
-
Industrial Commodities can no longer be transwarped and item teleported.
-
Items with the following tags can no longer be Item-Teleported: decay on universe reset, cannot leave the galaxy, drop on death or can't be transwarped.
-
Changed the initial base placement vulnerability aura to be 100% until building is complete instead of starting at 500% and going down every 75 seconds.
-
Construction bonuses do not affect Nullification Generator's construction time.
-
Base capacitors can no longer be scrapped for credits.
-
Rename Shield Harmonization Overcharger to Energy Harmonization Overcharger.
[UI/ Client Changes]
* Improved all the Zaphragi models and skins.
- Improved Guardian of the Lyceum model and texture.
[Skill Changes]
* Drone Research skill description updated to more clearly reflect all benefits to gives. Previously Drone Research gave one equipped slot per level and level 5 would give 2. Now it only gives one per level.
* Increased the baseline number of drones each hull class can equip by one. Light Fighters: 10, Heavy Fighters: 13, Industrial Freighters: 19, Support Freighter: 19, Capital Ship: 16.
- Removed the ability to get Ancient Lore skills due to no functions relating to them.
[Item Changes]
* Deathblossom item descriptions now say "Multiplies" instead of your "Overloads" and no longer categorized as an Overloader item type.
- Reworked the Faranji Paragon Devices.
- Calypso's Presence and Ismail's Presence Field Generators changed from affecting everyone to only allies and self.
- Dementium is now labeled Rare instead of Exotic.
- Paxian Battle Frigate Wave Motion Laser Device is no longer automatically used by combat bots.
- Adjusted Particles for CDTDs, Polarized Catapult & Imperiled Polarized Catapult to try and improve visual clarity and improve FPS.
- Adjusted a bunch of low level drones to have proper energies and could can power now.
- Adjusted the energybank that the Celestial Drones use.
- Reduced quality of BFD 9000's gear from Exotic to Rare.
- Gatling and Point Defense Transferences weapons now have .5 recoil instead of .2 recoil.
- Adjusted quality of Zebu Master Fighter to rare.
- Adjusted Fighter Inbuilts of Kalthi Commander Ships to the new fighter system.
- Reduced uptime of the Voulge Charge Drone and Flamberge Charge Drone from 60 seconds to 30 seconds.
- Reduced Zeus Charger from 15% Critical Resistance to 9% Critical Resistance and 5% Resistance to Damage to 4% Resistance to Damage.
- Updated descriptions for Envelope Device super items. Added shields, duration and if the envelopes are effected by friendly fire or not.
- Modified all obtainable fighter crates to break into 2 fighters each.
- Expanders now cannot be tossed unless unequipped first to prevent overhulling issues.
- Updated description of Celestial Defiler Blueprint to properly reflect the item is a long range torpedo, not a short range one.
- Red Photon Prototype Weapon Augmentation reduced from 25k range to 2.5 range.
- Adjustments to Fighter Overdrive Blitz to prevent mega stacking with other fighter super items.
- Native Warp Beacons are now identical to Warp Beacons other then being galaxy bound.
- Decays on Universe Reset additionally lists "Can't Be put into Storage" automatically on items.
- Twisted Fate of Death Blueprint's Twisted Token cost now matches the other ships.
- Fixed Nanotech Enhancing Beam effects actually lasting 5 seconds instead of 24 seconds.
[AI Changes]
* Adjusted bosses of high DF DGs to have better distribution.
- Removed Random Augs and Mods from the following zone's Bosses and Minis: T20 skill zones, Red Photon, Olympus, Infernal Darkness, Brute Force, Black Nightfury, Subspace, Demented Delquad, UrQa'qa Vazuk Vo'kii, Twisted, Empyrean, Serengeti and Fallen Delquad.
- AI in dungeons will no longer attempt to scoop items.
- AI outside of dungeons will only scoop commodities excluding crates.
- Lowered damage of the space jellies in The Nexus, they will do half of their current damage so that they don't one shot players who may be passing through in un-upgraded zebus. Also Increased the drop rate of the Jelly's Acidic Blood item from space jellies.
- Reduced the number of weapons on DG guard Wattages.
- Removed the superitems on DG guards of Ghostships, Zebucarts, and Zebu Masutas.
- Made Termites within Emphatic Biology and Biologique be on teams now so there's not a chance of fighting other mounds within the same galaxy.
- Increased the visibility of Tears.
- Slightly Reduced the Shield Bank of Mad Scientist.
- Moved the tweak effect descriptions on all Fleet Commander fighter aura superitems from the item description to the Actions on the item.
[Universe Changes]
* Empathy Field is now based around mining instead of planet extraction. Increased the size of the AI Station. Moved to Earthforce layer.
* Carbon Hearts and Diamond Hearts are now galaxy bound.
- Moved Remote Control and Station Tweaking from Biologique to Vervaardiger Processing.
- Station Tweaking and Station Research from Emphatic Biology are moved to Lunacy.
- Equipment, Radar and Nanotech Plating moved from XYZ to Bonnet Hideout in Bonnet.
- Station Tweaking and Station Research moved from XYZ moved to Ruby Steppes.
- Added way to exchange class augmenters in The Acropolis back to Tokens. Tokens can be exchanged for the previous scrap credit value of these augmenters.
- Lady Kelvin was removed.
- Added Prototype Prismatic conversion as an AC trade in in Arctia after the mission "Solar Prisms" is completed. Added a note to the mission "Getting Ready" to alert the player that they can get the Prototype Prismatic Conversion from the trade bay.
- Fixed AI Empire HQ's to properly be set to Tech 20.
- Colored Empires renamed to Prism Empires.
[Mission Changes]
* Trader Signet, Insignia, Badge missions changed from flat XP to level based.
[Server]
* Missions and Epiphanies no longer get bonus XP from events, XP augmods or other external sources.
- Councilor XP from team mates has been removed.
- Updated grammar on error if you've never seen an item in or it's not on the public market.
- When item is not on the public market place, the error will now clarify that it is not found in your ship's inventory either.
- Base logs for AI docking and or trading now fall under the Bot category to not drown out player transitions and docking.
- Global MarketPlace representative now falls under Bot/AI docking logs to also not drown out player logs.
- Changed the level prevention to undock without a shield, energy or engine from level 10 to level 40.
- Adjusted Star Sonata discord link to be a shorter version the All Chat login message.
- Added a new bot action to More Bot Settings: Set Ship Name Alias. Allows to rename the ship alias when the ship is already deployed for combat, wild and trade bots.
[Bug Fixes]
* Fixed an issue that caused base to unequip items when attempting to equip a normal item.
- Moved a check so an already equipped item isn't unequipped on a ship before checking if there's enough space to remove the cargo tag.
- Fixed a display bug where weapons would list their self damage multiplied by the number of projectiles.
- Fixed a spacing issue in error when attempting to sell items that are "Can't Remove" or "Can't Unequip".
- Cargo slot bonus from expanders now properly apply if you have more than 1 in a stack equipped.
- Made the visible sun Targetable in Celestial Encampment so players can get affected by Out of Combat.
- Fixed a bug where DNA extractors would not deactivate after successfully extracting a piece of DNA.
- Fixed issue with several AI Only Drones that had extremely low lifespans.
